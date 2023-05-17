Mallow capture CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Cup against Carrigaline

MALLOW overcame a comeback from Carrigaline to claim the CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Cup in an exciting final which was played in brilliant sunshine at MTU.
However, it was Mallow who prevailed and held off a dogged Carrigaline side and took the trophy with captain Lauren Hogan receiving it on behalf of her team, with Carrigaline’s Lily Foley receiving the Player of the Match Award.
Caoilfhionn Scannell, Jessica Hayes, Tia Murphy, Laurie Harris, Tara Twomey, Fia Lehane, Greta Reichiviute, Laycie Stanton, Lily Foley, Aoife Finn, Emma O’Sullivan, Grace Cantillon, Laura McSweeney, Olivia Fahy.
Kate O’Connell, Caitriona Ambrose, Lauren Hogan, Nell Savage, Tegan Lyons, Emelia King, Lexi King, Aela Walsh, Anna Mullane, Orlaith Murphy, Jerry Duggan, Lara Mullane, Saoirse Aherne, Molly Lyons, Hayley Barrett.
Bryan Forde.