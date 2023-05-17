Mallow capture CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Cup against Carrigaline

Mallow 3 Carrigaline 1

MALLOW overcame a comeback from Carrigaline to claim the CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Cup in an exciting final which was played in brilliant sunshine at MTU.

Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mallow looked the strongest in the opening stages with the Carrigaline keeper doing well to gather the ball ahead of Emelia King on two occasions and a solid block from Lexi King in a two-minute spell. At the other end, Mallow keeper Kate O’Connell did likewise clearing from Carrigaline’s Lily Foley as chances were being created by both sides.

In the 13th minute, a long ball from the centre deceived Carrigaline keeper Caoilfhionn Scannell, bounced in front of goal and off the crossbar, and cleared away from an incoming Emelia King as Carrigaline breathed a sigh of relief to see the ball cleared up field.

A quick water break followed such was the conditions on the field in what was the warmest and sunniest day of the year.

A corner kick from Mallow almost resulted in a goal only for a Carrigaline defender clearing the ball off the line and Laia Mullane’s effort was well saved by Scannell.

Straight after, Mallow took the lead when Carrigaline failed to clear and fell to Lexi King who made no mistake from eight yards.

Mallow scored their second goal in the 29th minute when Lauren Hogan’s long-range effort from just inside the Carrigaline half bounced over the keeper and into the back of the net as Mallow held a comfortable lead at the break.

Carrigaline attempted to come forward at the start of the second half but were dealt a blow in the 35th minute when Emelia King bundled the ball past the keeper from close range.

Carrigaline did manage to pull one back when Jessica Hayes blasted the ball into the net from eight yards giving Kate O’Connell no chance as it was now proving to be an exciting 20 minutes remaining in the match with very little separating the sides.

Chances were now being created by both teams with Mallow’s Emelia King’s effort forcing the Carrigaline keeper to dive to her right at the expense of a corner while moments after Mallow’s keeper Kate O’Connell made a point-blank save in front of Carrigaline’s Lily Foley, as play was going from end to end.

Carrigaline had another chance to pull a goal back in the 37th minute, only for Lily Foley to put her effort wide with the Mallow keeper beaten as Carrigaline were pressing forward, but unable to find the killer touch in front of goal.

However, it was Mallow who prevailed and held off a dogged Carrigaline side and took the trophy with captain Lauren Hogan receiving it on behalf of her team, with Carrigaline’s Lily Foley receiving the Player of the Match Award.

Picture: Howard Crowdy

CARRIGALINE: Caoilfhionn Scannell, Jessica Hayes, Tia Murphy, Laurie Harris, Tara Twomey, Fia Lehane, Greta Reichiviute, Laycie Stanton, Lily Foley, Aoife Finn, Emma O’Sullivan, Grace Cantillon, Laura McSweeney, Olivia Fahy.

MALLOW: Kate O’Connell, Caitriona Ambrose, Lauren Hogan, Nell Savage, Tegan Lyons, Emelia King, Lexi King, Aela Walsh, Anna Mullane, Orlaith Murphy, Jerry Duggan, Lara Mullane, Saoirse Aherne, Molly Lyons, Hayley Barrett.

Referee: Bryan Forde.