30 years of service to Cork football: Deserved Curtin call for Mick

THE card given to Mick Curtin to mark 30 years of service with the Cork senior football team said it all.

“Cork without Mick Curtin would be like God without his angels,” was the inscription and it’s fitting that former player Daniel Goulding reaches for another religious comparison when trying to describe the Innishannon native.

Mick has served as logistics man for three decades under eight different Cork managers – Billy Morgan twice, Larry Tompkins, Conor Counihan, Brian Cuthbert, Peadar Healy, Ronan McCarthy, Keith Ricken and now John Cleary – but his duties have extended well beyond the job description.

“He is always there,” Goulding says, “and he goes totally unnoticed, which is an impressive thing in its own right.

“In my time, he would do anything for you – the majority of the time, you wouldn’t even have to ask. When you were playing a club championship match, he’d be at the gate afterwards with your protein shake.

“It’s mad when you think of it, you mightn’t have seen Mick in a few weeks since the national league ended and you went back to your club and next thing he’s at your game with your recovery drink. And that was only for me – I presume he did it with everyone.

“It just shows that he’s so selfless, always thinking about the players. It’s an incredible thing.

“It’s hard to describe him but he’s nearly saintly, always there and doing the right thing.”

DESTINY

In a rare interview, published in the Cork GAA Yearbook a few years ago, Mick – a postman by trade – revealed how he landed the role.

“I started helping out during the last few years of Billy Morgan’s first time in charge,” he said.

“It was just pure chance, really, I suppose you might call it destiny.

I used to go to see the team training, and then one night they were looking for the water bottles and they were under the seats in the dugout.

“Billy was giving a team-talk in the middle of the field so I said to myself that what I’d do is take them out to them and someone said that maybe I should start doing that every night! It went from that to retrieving the footballs behind the goal, and then the role just grew, bit by bit.”

And yet, no matter how much his tasks and duties expanded - or how demanding a manager was in charge - he was always on top of his brief, as Goulding outlines.

“Mick’s capacity to do work and be prepared, with such attention to detail, meant no manager could have a problem with him,” he says.

“He was just always on top of things. I remember back in the day, there was a while where we didn’t even wash our own gear and you’d come to every training and whichever gear we were meant to be wearing was ready for you to go.

“Mick must have been getting to training at 3 or 4 o’clock to get all of that organised, having been up early to do the post.

“Whoever was first there, you could be guaranteed that Mick would have been there an hour or two before them.”

Mick Curtin pictured behind the wheel of the Cork football team van in 2010. Front: then-Cork manager Conor Counihan with Michael Mullins, CAB Motors sales director; Back: Conor Cavanagh, managing director, Pat Harte, sales manager and Jerry O'Sullivan, Cork County Board chairperson. Picture: Larry Cummins

Such dedication never went unnoticed by the players, who held him in the highest regard.

“Nearly every player’s wedding that I’ve been to, Mick has been there,” Goulding says.

“He’s just held in such high regard and he’s a great friend. There’ll always be a Christmas card and then he’ll randomly shoot you a text asking how you’re getting on and wishing you the best for championship.

“That’s fine if you think about it for one person but Mick has dealt with hundreds of people over the last 30 years. I’ve no doubt he’s on to a lot of people still and it just shows how conscientious and caring he is.

“Whether it was the good days or the bad days, you didn’t know with Mick.

He was always just encouraging you and keeping positive. I don’t think I’ve ever heard Mick say anything negative.

“It’s always been about the task at hand and looking to the future, ‘We’ll sort it the next day.’ It’s an attitude that, if we could have all taken it on, you mightn’t have had to worry about half the things you did worry about.”

Certainly, the man himself never felt there was a downside to the time involved.

“I’d never see it that way,” Curtin said, “I just take things a training session at a time.

“You put your all into one training session and then when it’s over you can relax again.”