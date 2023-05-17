East Cork GAA: Carraig na bhFear and Carrigtwohill set pace in Junior A football

THE East Cork Football Leagues has reached a key stage.

With the start of the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors Junior A championship pencilled in a month from now, there are definite form lines developing.

Carraig na bhFear and Carrigtwohill have been the standout performers and regardless of what happens in the final series of group games this weekend, both sides have already booked their place in the JFL1 final. They have 10 points each from six games thus far and have enjoyed a great run of form during the spring months.

Long-time leaders Carraig na bhFear beat Carrigtwohill in mid-April but slipped to their only defeat so far when losing out by a point to Lisgoold recently after a very tight contest. They have topped the 100-point mark in the scoring column and with the concession of just 44 points across six games highlights their defence.

Amazingly Carrigtwohill have an identical concession, whilst they have scored just seven points less.

There is no disputing the caliber of these two very well-prepared teams who have shown their potential with a series of excellent performances. Their forthcoming decider will be intriguing, interest no doubt heightened by the fact that they are also bracketed together in Group C of the championship and due to meet in the concluding game of the round-robin series in mid-July.

Before that, it's home advantage for both in their final league group games this weekend when Carrigtwohill welcome Youghal and Carraig na bhFear host Cloyne.

Colm O'Reilly, O'Reilly's Fish & Chips, with members of the Carraig na bhFear junior team after sponsoring the club.

Behind the big two in JFL1, there is a straight shoot-out for third place when Castlemartyr host Lisgoold tomorrow. The sides are deadlocked on seven points each, having had contrasting outings last time out. Lisgoold secured that laudable win over Carraig na bhFear, whilst Castleamrtryr started very brightly against Carrigtwohiil, before eventually losing on a 0-16 to 0-8 scoreline.

Both will be hoping to round off their league fixtures on a positive note before their respective championship openers. when Castlemarty meet Bride Rovers in group 1 and Lisgoold engage Glenbower Rovers in group 2.

DOWN

At the wrong end of the Division 1 table, Youghal look set for relegation ahead of their trip to Carrigtwohill. With only two points from six games, the seasiders have struggled for form.

Above them, Aghada who host Bride Rovers on Monday are on three points but could get out of trouble with a last-day success, if Cloyne also fail to win Carraig na bhFear.

With two teams dropping down Erin's Own are in a very strong place in JFL2 to be promoted.

The Caherlag men have secured maximum points from their four games. A place in the final should be all but assured if they get the full return from their visit to bottom-placed Dungourney this evening.

They conclude their campaign on Saturday at home to a Glanmire side, who are very much in the mix along with Fr O'Neill's, Midleton and St Catherine's all on six points. Midleton engage Dungourney and Fr O'Neills host Glenbower on Saturday, so it should be an exciting last weekend in this grade to decide who makes the second-tier decider.

The Division 3 league has been divided into two sections to accommodate ten teams. Currently, Russell Rovers and Cobh are looking forward to their respective semi-finals after finishing first and second in section A. Carraig na bhFear topped section B and will be joined in the last four by either Carrigtwohil or Glanmir. A win for Glanmire in Rostellan against Agahda tomorrow will secure that spot for the Sallybrook side and see them leapfrog Carraig.