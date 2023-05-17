Tomás Singleton keeping a lot of Cork clubs on the road

FINANCIAL sponsorship is the lifeline for many sporting clubs and on Cork’s northside one gentleman is certainly helping a variety of sports with his generosity over many years.

For Tomas Singleton being able to lend a hand is important to him as he is deeply rooted with the people in this community.

Tomas Singleton with St Vincent's players Blake Murphy (left) and Keith Sorenson

From the GAA players at St Vincent’s to the snooker table of Aaron Hill right through to the draghunting fraternity all involved are truly grateful for the wonderful sponsorship that Mr. Singleton provides for them on an annual basis.

Brunell Basketball club, St Anne’s Pitch and Putt, and soccer clubs Castleview and Hollyhill are also part of Singleton’s generosity.

Danielle O'Leary and Kevin Harris of Brunell Basketball club with Tomas Singleton

Speaking last week at a sponsorship ceremony Tomas Singleton spoke of his honour to be involved with many dedicated people.

Tomas said: “No matter what sport you are involved in you tend to think that it is very important and that’s the reason I have tried to spread the sponsorship.

“I am proud to have been reared on the northside where sport is very much a priority with many people and win or lose these clubs cater for many children and that’s very important to me and my family.” Brunell basketball club have been competing at the top level in the Women’s Super League for a number of years and chairman Kevin Harris believes it simply couldn’t be achieved without the Singleton sponsorship.

Harris said: “We simply would not be competing in the top tier of Irish basketball without the generosity of Tomas and we are indebted to him for his loyalty.

Hollyhill Ladies soccer players Debbie O'Brien and Holly O'Driscoll with Tomas Singleton

Snooker player Aaron Hill is another man competing at the top level and only recently was only one game away from making the last 32 players to complete in the World Snooker championships.

Hill said: “Tomas has been a solid backer for me since I joined the professional ranks and I would like to think one day I can repay him with a big win on the circuit.” The Castleview soccer club stalwart Pat Cummins was also on hand to thank Tomas for his loyal sponsorship.

Tomas Singleton presents Pat Cummins of Castleview with the club's sponsorship cheque.

Pat Cummins said: “It is fair to say that no business in Cork is giving the same contribution to their community that Tomas and his family have consistently done for many years.” The sport of draghunting was relieved when Tomas rescued the popular Donal O’Mahony that is held annually at Blarney in August and secretary Troy O’Mahony spoke about the importance of this fixture.

O’Mahony said: “The Evening Echo were at the helm for years and when they decided to call it a day Tomas stepped in and has been with us for the past eight years and his sponsorship saved a very important fixture on our calendar.”