Presentation Brothers College defeat Douglas Community School in Senior Cork Cup final 

Presentation Brothers College 3

Douglas Community School 0

Presentation Brothers College are the U19 Senior Cork Cup champions after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Douglas Community School at Ballea Park.

In what was a repeat of last year’s final, Ronan O’Shea gave his school the lead with just two minutes on the clock and they comfortably navigated the remaining 88 minutes with late goals from Sam Murphy and Sean McBride wrapping things up.

DCS tried to respond to the early set back with a free that Keelan Crowe took and this safely landed in the hands of Rob Barry.

Patrick Brophy and Charlie Cummins then broke for PBC and won a free that Luke O’Donnell hit narrowly over the intended target.

They were determined to get a second, and Brophy almost got this when he connected with a cross from Cummins.

DCS tried to create something with Luke O’Herlihy and Harvey Skieters, and Sam O’Connell broke this up for his school.

Dylan O’Sullivan tried a similar move with Anibal Ramos and this was blocked by Cummins, who was everywhere for PBC.

They broke and Ronan O’Shea managed to find O’Connell with a pass. He hit the ball first time and it went narrowly wide.

Cummins took it upon himself to double PBC’s lead and his effort was saved by Bruno Bosnjak.

His opposite number, Lucas Curtain, sent in a free-kick for DCS and Barry stood firm to catch this inside a chaotic penalty area.

The last chance of the first half went to Joey Gibson and his attempt to equalise went over and out for a goal-kick.

PBC immediately pushed up from the restart and Cummins set up Sam Murphy. After this was saved by Bosnjak, DCS won a free and Josh Fitzpatrick sent this in.

Gibson connected with this at the back post and the ball stopped on the line, with the player and his school protesting that this was over.

PBC tried to counter attack with Johnny Murphy and Ronan O’Shea, and Luke O’Herlihy got in the way of this for DCS.

The next time they were in that situation, McBride picked out Murphy and he turned in his low cross.

After a DCS free was caught by Barry, McBride wrapped things up with a breakaway strike in injury time.

PBC Squad: Rob Barry; Sam O’Connell, Dara O’Brien, Harry Wixted, Leon Sahm, Johnny Murphy, Patrick Brophy, Charlie Cummins, Sam. Murphy, Andrew Scannell, Ronan O’Shea, Sean McBride, Deckie Fitzgerald, Leon Henson, Conor Dalton, Luke O’Donnell, Barry Collins.

DCS: Bruno Bosnjak; Dylan O’Sullivan, Luke O’Herlihy, Kyle Leahy, Ciaran Nestor, Lee O’Sullivan, Josh Fitzpatrick, Lucas Curtain, Harvey Skieters, Joey Gibson, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Ross O’Herlihy, Keelan Crowe, Jack O’Riordan, Clein Henshaw, Anibal Ramos, Sean Morrissey, Raymond Kiss.

Referee: Timmy Kelleher