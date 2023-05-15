Daire Connery outstanding as Na Piarsaigh beat Kanturk in SHL

Na Piarsaigh 2-14

Kanturk 1-11

Na Piarsaigh’s strong second half comeback saw them limit Kanturk to just two scores in the second period in the RedFM Hurling League Division 1 and claim the win.

Cork panellist Daire Connery put in an incredible shift, scoring 0-5 from play at centre-back, while goals from Forde and Cook helped the north siders to their third league win of the season.

Na Piarsaigh started superbly, scoring a goal inside 30 seconds. Shane Forde caught the sliotar, turned his man and sprinted toward goal, before finishing coolly as he struck it into the roof of the net.

Scores from Kevin Moynihan and Sean Paul Cook gave the hosts an early five-point advantage, as Kanturk failed to sort themselves at the back.

Though, when Rory Sheehan’s free sailed over in the fifth minute, things quickly changed for the visitors, as they scored another four points to level the game after 13 minutes.

Two scores from Connery were topped off with another from Cook, putting the hosts three in front, but Alan Walsh responded for Kanturk.

The corner-forward scored a fantastic goal, as he found space on the 20-metre line and smashed it across goal into the top corner, levelling it again for the visitors.

Two frees from Lorcan McLoughlin and a point from Cork’s Brian O’Sullivan gave Kanturk a three-point lead at the break.

Piarsaighs needed a second half response, and Moynihan provided just that. He got the first score of the half before followed up with a breath-taking sideline cut from the 45-metre line.

The hosts split the posts twice more, as Moynihan got his fourth point and Keith Buckley got his first.

Kanturk finally found a second half score in the 47th minute, but Connery cancelled it out with a free.

Na Piarsaigh fired home a second goal through the pacey Sean Paul Cook, who darted in from the wing and finished from close range.

Connery closed out the game with two excellent long-range points, before the teams traded scores.

Na Piarsaigh proved to be too much for a Kanturk side who couldn’t settle in possession.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: D Connery 0-6 (0-1 f), SP Cook 1-2, S Forde 1-1, K Moynihan 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 sideline), K Buckley 0-1.

Kanturk: A Walsh 1-1, L McLaughlin 0-3 f, G Bucinskas, I Walsh 0-2 each, B O’Sullivan, J Fitzpatrick 0-1 each, R Sheehan 0-1 f.

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; A Dennehy, E Gunning, P Murphy; E Moynihan, D Connery, J Scannon; P Lehane, C Buckley; L Sheehan, K Moynihan, K Buckley; SP Cook, C Hannifin, S Forde.

Subs: C Hogan for Hannifin (26, inj), G Healy for Buckley (28, inj), G Joyce for Lehane (46).

KANTURK: B Kenneally; J McLoughlin, J Brown, C Mullane; O O’Connor, B O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; L McLoughlin, M Healy; J Fitzpatrick, I Walsh, R Sheehan; A Walsh, C Clernon, G Bucinskas.

Subs: E Hayes for Clernon (57), D Donohue for Fitzpatrick (59).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).