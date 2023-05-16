Muskerry GAA clubs ready for the off as championship games now on the horizon

THE Muskerry GAA Championship schedule was released to clubs recently with the divisional championships running parallel with the Cork GAA championship programme.

It should be another cracking championship season with some mouth-watering games in store.

Before the club championship action kicks off, the Muskerry Divisional teams start their respective championships in a few weeks’ time. The hurlers, once again under the guidance of former All-Ireland referee Diarmuid Kirwan, face Carrigdhoun in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Division/Colleges championship on Tuesday June 6th.

The team have made steady progress in recent years and there won’t be any drastic turnover of players so there will be continuity. Muskerry reached the penultimate round of the Division/Colleges section last year losing to a strong Avondhu team.

The Muskerry footballers are under new management team for 2023.

Conor Hurley, Danny Buckley, Diarmuid O’Riordan and Pat O’Leary are the men tasked to turn the footballers fortunes around. The footballers have endured a difficult couple of years with the division pulling out of the last years Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC Division/Colleges championship.

There’s potentially a strong football team and there’s confidence in the new management team that they can get things moving in the right direction. The team face Imokilly in the first round on Thursday June 8th.

The Ross Oil JAFC starts on Thursday July 27th with the meeting of two teams fancied to go a long way this year in the shape of Inniscarra and Grenagh.

Canovee, who will start as favourites for the Mid-Cork title, face Ballincollig’s second string in their opening game on Saturday July 29th.

Ballinora are going for their third consecutive MJK Oils JAHC title and they will be favourites to do so.

Last year’s beaten finalists Grenagh and Donoughmore, now coached by former Limerick hurler Pat Heffernan, should both reach the knock-out stages, it’s whether they have the quality to knock Ballinora off their perch.

It will be interesting how Dripsey, back in the Muskerry JAHC for the first time since 2008, fair out.

Aghinagh players celebrate after defeating Ballincollig in the Ross Oil Muskerry JAFC final at Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Second teams Blarney, Inniscarra, Éire Óg and Ballincollig should be competitive.

Ballinora get the ball rolling on Saturday August 5th against Inniscarra’s reserves.

Tuesday June 6th Premier Senior Division/Colleges Hurling Championship Round 1: Muskerry v Carrigdhoun, Ballygarvan, 7.30pm.

Thursday June 8th Premier Senior Division/Colleges Football Championship Round 1: Muskerry v Imokilly, Carrigtwohill, 7.30pm.

Thursday July 27th JAFC Round 1 (Group 1): Inniscarra v Grenagh, Blarney, 7.30pm.

Friday July 28th JAFC Round 1 (Group 1): Blarney v Donoughmore, Ballyanly, 7.30pm.

JAFC Round 1 (Group 2): Kilmichael v Dripsey, Carrigadrohid, 7.30pm.

Saturday July 29th JAFC Round 1 (Group 2): Canovee v Ballincollig, Kilmichael, 7.30pm.

JAFC Round 1 (Group 3): Aghinagh v Éire Óg, Coachford, 7.30pm.

Sunday July 30th JAFC Round 1 (Group 3): Clondrohid v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Ballyvourney, 12 noon.

Saturday August 5th JAHC Round 1 (Group 1): Ballinora v Inniscarra, Coachford, 7.30pm.

Sunday August 6th JAHC Round 1 (Group 1): Ballincollig v Kilmichael, Cloughduv, 7pm.

JAHC Round 1 (Group 2): Dripsey v Blarney, Donoughmore, 7pm.

JAHC Round 1 (Group 3): Grenagh v Éire Óg, Ballinora, 7pm.

Friday August 11th JAHC Round 2 (Group 2): Blarney v Cloughduv, Ballincollig, 7.30pm.

JAHC Round 2 (Group 3): Éire Óg v Donoughmore, Ballyanly, 7.30pm.

Sunday August 13th JAHC Round 2 (Group 1): Ballinora v Ballincollig, Ovens, 7pm.

JAHC Round 2 (Group 1): Inniscarra v Kilmichael, Cloughduv, 7pm.

Friday August 18th JAFC Round 2 (Group 1): Blarney v Grenagh, Donoughmore, 7.30pm.

JAFC Round 2 (Group 3): Aghinagh v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Kilmichael, 7.30pm.

Saturday August 19th JAFC Round 2 (Group 2): Ballincollig v Kilmichael, Cloughduv, 7pm.

JAFC Round 2 (Group 3): Éire Óg v Clondrohid, Rusheen, 7pm.

Sunday August 20th JAFC Round 2 (Group 1): Inniscarra v Donoughmore, Grenagh, 12 noon.

JAFC Round 2 (Group 2): Canovee v Dripsey, Coachford, 7pm.

Friday September 1st JAHC Round 3 (Group 1): Ballinora v Kilmichael, Cloughduv, 7pm.

JAHC Round 3 (Group 1): Inniscarra v Ballincollig, Blarney, 7pm.

Sunday September 3rd JAHC Round 3 (Group 2): Dripsey v Cloughduv, Coachford, 6.30pm.

JAHC Round 3 (Group 3): Grenagh v Donoughmore, Ballinora, 6.30pm.

Friday September 8th JAFC Round 3 (Group 2): Canovee v Kilmichael, Inchigeela, 7pm.

JAFC Round 3 (Group 2): Ballincollig v Dripsey, Ovens, 7pm.

JAFC Round 3 (Group 3): Aghinagh v Clondrohid, Macroom, 7pm.

JAFC Round 3 (Group 3): Éire Óg v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Coachford, 7pm.

Saturday September 9th JAFC Round 3 (Group 1): Inniscarra v Blarney, Ballincollig, 7pm.

JAFC Round 3 (Group 1): Grenagh v Donoughmore, Rusheen, 7pm.