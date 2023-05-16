Authority storms to another win in the Clogheen Senior Draghunt at Donoughmore

SAME result different venue for the champion Authority as he romped to another win in the Clogheen Senior Draghunt at Donoughmore on Sunday.

Make no mistake this is a serious hound that is totally dominating the grade and on this occasion despite getting tested on the run to the tape his finishing credentials won the day.

Litter brother Captain James has been a great servant to his trainer Barry O’Keeffe and the Shanakiel Harriers hound was a gallant runner up.

Blue Daisy ran a cracking a race but made a mistake on the finish and had to be content with third ticket for trainers Trina and Ken Long of the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer John O’Callaghan was once again full of praise for his hound.

“Authority is so honest and genuine and for any trainer to have a hound with those qualities its half the battle as you know you are going to get a 100% effort on each occasion you slip him.”

In the Senior Maiden Draghunt there was joy for the father and son training partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan when their charge won his second race of the season.

Ironically the winner is a son of Authority and although not having his father’s burst of finishing speed he still a quality hound.

Cork Draghunting: Troy and Johnny O’Mahony with Hannah Banana of Mayfield Harriers winner of the Clogheen Puppy Draghunt at Donoughmore.

Sean T was made work hard on the finish before seeing off the Sean and Joe Hennessy IHT trained Tex who was denied a victory that would have promoted him to the Senior ranks.

The Wall brothers Anthony and Denis have suddenly come into form with their Mayfield trained Calvin’s Lad who filled third ticket.

Naoi, Spring T and High Maintenance filled the minor rickets.

The Puppy action took place at the same venue on Friday and in warm conditions it proved the toughest test of the season for the young hounds.

In good open running the hounds seemed to handle conditions well and when they showed on the finish they were in a few in with a chance of landing the spoils.

In a tremendous race to the tape Hannah Banana showed her finishing skills to win seeing off the strong challenge of championship leader Ashcroft trained by John O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt.

Thomas and Chloe Murray will be pleased with the performance of Chloe’s Boy who finished third ahead of Faye’s Lad, Tadgh’s Lad and Authentic.

The winner trainer by Troy and Ava O’Mahony is a useful finishing hound and naturally he was pleased with her pace on the finish.

O’Mahony said: “We don’t get wins on a regular basis so when they do come my way I tend to enjoy them and winning in this grade is always a huge boost for any trainer.” The Clogheen club would like to thank all the landowners for the use of their land that ensured three top class draghunts at this venue.

Results

Donoughmore Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Tex (IHT); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Naoi (IHT); 5. Spring T (Griffin United); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Hanana Banana (Mayfield); 2. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 3. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel); 4. Faye’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Tadgh’s Lad (Mayfield); 6. Authentic (Northern Hunt).