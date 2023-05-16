Are GAAGO and RTÉ exploiting the great game of hurling?

THERE has been plenty of discussions recently around the lack of coverage given to hurling games by RTÉ.

All Ireland-winning goalkeeper and panellist Donal Óg Cusack strongly criticised RTÉ and the GAA for their failure to screen more hurling championship clashes on free-to-air television.

These comments come after a weekend in white a Cork-Tipperary epic was broadcast on GAAGO rather than terrestrial TV.

Four of the five Munster Championship games so far have been shown on the online, pay-per-view platform which is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ.

GAAGO is described as an exclusive streaming service that will show 38 games from the 2023 championship which won’t be available anywhere else and to gain access to this you will have to fork out €79, which works out as over €2 per game.

This service is all well and good but comes in an era where people are already paying for other sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ never mind the sporting sites like Basketball Ireland TV and now GAAGO.

Cusack stated that “The GAA has introduced this microwave hurling championship, this compressed season, where there are 11 weekends of hurling. I would say the majority of them will be streamed on GAAGO, who is accountable for the promotion of hurling? Because whoever it is is not doing a good job.

“The GAA took on trusteeship of it. It looks like they’re actually shrinking the game instead of growing it. And I would say, you’d have to ask the question, are RTÉ and the GAA exploiting hurling?”

LIFT OFF

It is clear the organisations involved are using the game of hurling to get this joint venture up and running, whereas they should be evening out the streaming of both football and hurling rather than it being biased.

Donal Óg’s view encapsulates the feeling of a lot of supporters and fans who have a genuine interest in one of our national sports.

Some of the best games of the Munster championship and the hurling season so far have not been televised the traditional way which makes you stop and wonder where the GAA goes from here.

It is an impossibility for young kids even to understand the game of hurling or to want to pick up a hurl and sliotar if they are unable to watch some of the best players in the country play in the championship.

The problem with streaming services like GAAGO is not only the extra price to gain access to it but also the fact that it is in its infancy and if you are a person who is not well equipped with laptops or smart TVs it can be very difficult to navigate such a website.

We all know people who are extremely passionate about hurling and would rarely miss a game that their county was involved in.

If you take for explain an elderly person who may have never missed a hurling game and try to explain to them that an incredible game such as Cork versus Tipperary is being shown on a paid service in which you need to make an account for and understand how to use it, it just wouldn’t make any sense to them.

The GAA are losing the interest of people young and old who are genuinely interested in hurling by putting football games on free-to-air TV instead.

Cork v Tipperary was played in front of almost 37,000 people in Pairc Uí Chaoimh with 50 scores between the two counties and a madcap ending with unbelievable goals and points.

On the same weekend, RTÉ viewers were served up two provincial football finals each decided by 14 points.

It is obvious which games are more thrilling to watch and clearly football and hurling are two different sports in their own right, but why should hurling fans be left to pay money to watch their counties play?

We are in an era where everything costs more money and things are less assessable, but the GAA is now failing one of the country's national sports.

There should be an even number of opportunities for people to watch both hurling and football on free-to-air TV rather than constantly having to fork out extra money for services like GAAGO.

They are both part of the branch pf our national sports and one should not suffer more than the other because organisations are trying to get a streaming service up and running, it's ruining the passion and love people have for hurling.