John Horgan on hurling: Cork always knew the ultimate test would be away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh 

WHEN the schedule of fixtures was mapped out for the group stage of the Munster Hurling Championship, Cork's task of being one of the three teams to go through to the All-Ireland series was made a little bit more difficult when it was revealed that their final two games would be in the home of their opponents, Clare and Limerick respectively.

Well, the first of those two away games is next Sunday in Cusack Park against a Clare side that has been reinvented superbly after their opening-day loss to Tipperary when their defence was breached for five goals.

Subsequent victories against Limerick and Waterford last Saturday night has changed the narrative completely and there is sure to be a considerable spring in their step when Cork arrive next Sunday.

There's a double incentive for Brian Lohan's team, not alone will a victory over Pat Ryan's team see them through to the All-Ireland campaign, it will give them a place in the Munster final.

Of course, that's all easier said than done and Cork will have an awful lot to say about what transpires on a day when the atmosphere in the old ground is sure to be electric.

Clare's victory over Limerick and their demolition of Waterford will have filled them with confidence but, at the same time, Cork won't be short on confidence either after their brace of home games, the manner they bagged one of the two points on offer against Tipperary illustrated the attitude and character of the squad.

And the word squad must be underlined after the part that the bench played in that thrilling draw.

Cork have already been on the road to the Clare venue, digging deep to force a draw with the Banner in the national league. That game was another example of the aforementioned character in the squad because, in the game's dying embers, Clare had the upper hand.

Clare talisman John Conlon and Jack Prendergast of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It might only have been a league game much earlier in the season but maybe Cork's point that day might just be something that could stand to them next Sunday.

The only certainty about the Munster championship at this point in time is that Waterford's race is run just as it was around this time 12 months ago.

Many believed that, despite how poorly they were against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, there might still be a kick in them and that they would replicate the performance that they produced against Limerick when they could, maybe should have beaten the country's best team.

Well, we all know now that certainly wasn't the case and there's going to be a lot of soul-searching in the Déise before they find themselves in a position to make the desired impact again.

The hurling year in the county is effectively over halfway through the month of May with the minors and U20s already out of the equation.

They still have to play Tipperary in the final group game in Munster but it's definite that you won't see too many Waterford fans around the square in Thurles that day. And that game, irrespective of how they fare out next Sunday against Limerick, will surely provide the Premier County with a golden opportunity of making it through to the All-Ireland series.

Back to Clare and their performance against Waterford. They were efficient rather than spectacular but we saw enough from them to suggest that Cork won't be getting anything easy from them.

WASTEFUL

Waterford's cause was not helped by the fact that they were so wasteful in the opening half when they were still very much in the contest.

They shot a dozen wides in that period and they went a man down after the dismissal of Calum Lyons for a second yellow card. Jamie Barron was off target too with a great goal-scoring opportunity and all those misses would sap the energy out of the best of teams.

The big positive on the night for Clare was the performance of Tony Kelly with a haul of 13 points in the absence of Aidan McCarthy.

It was another illustration of how this wonderful hurler will punish you if given any latitude. Cork, no doubt, will have taken note.

Both of Clare's goals were well executed and the tightening up in defence since the game against Tipperary has been considerable with John Conlon the organiser in chief back there. The fact that they were not overly extended by Waterford has to be a plus too for Lohan because we have seen how a very searching examination one week can affect a team seven days later.

This time it was certainly more of a stroll in the park, particularly in the second half.

This is the ideal scenario now for Clare, their final group game on home turf with the knowledge that a victory will provide them with the opportunity of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final. That terminology might be far too premature but they would be on the right road.

There's so much on the line for both teams next Sunday with the advantage slightly in Clare's favour because of the venue and the fact that they are ahead of Cork in the group table.

Cusack Park is never an easy venue historically to get anything from but Tipperary gave lie to that theory a few weeks back.

Cork will have had a good look at them in Thurles last weekend, studying them in detail and how certain players can influence a game if they are given the opportunity.

Cork and Clare have on thing in common going into the game, they both more or less brushed Waterford aside. They'll both know it will be a different story this time and in Clare's case, they won't be emptying their bench for the sake of emptying it as they did against Davy Fitz's team.

Cork will be fully aware of the need to get something from this game because they won't want to be going to the Gaelic Grounds a week later taking on a Limerick team that will still be requiring something themselves.

The magic that we associate with Munster championship hurling was not in evidence last Saturday night in Thurles.

It should certainly return next Sunday in Cusack Park and in Thurles for Tipp and Limerick.