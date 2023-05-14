Paul Townend: Nashville glory to Killarney double in 24 hours

LISGOOLD jockey Paul Townend has enjoyed an incredible season and he's started the new campaign in whirlwind fashion with a remarkable 24 hours in Nashville and Killarney.

Townend and Mullins combined on Saturday with a successful American venture as Scaramanga came home three and three-quarter lengths clear of Snap Decision, in the $200,000 Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle Stakes in Nashville.

Townend had a National Hunt season to remember with the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Irish Grand National among a huge haul of big races he landed as well as securing another Irish jockeys title.

Just two weeks after dominating the Punchestown festival Townend and Mullins tasted further success with the former Paul Nicholls inmate Scaramanga who finished fourth to Langer Dan in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

Townend was quick to acknowledge the genial Closutton trainer "I'm very fortunate to ride for Willie. It was a brave decision to pick out this race."

His owner Malcolm Denmark, who will always be associated with dual Cheltenham winner Monsignor, said: "It was a great experience to come to Nashville, it’s such a friendly place."

The faster ground proved perfect for Scaramanga.

DOUBLE DELIGHT

Townend was back on Irish soil less than 24 hours later as he teamed up with Mullins to record a double.

He was seen to great effect on uneasy market leader Sadlier who despite an awkward jump at the last prevailed by a nose from Vina Ardanza. Sadlier has developed a few quirks as he's gotten older and Townend was quick to acknowledge the importance of the cheekpieces aboard the winner who had to be cajoled along at stages during the race.

Townend enjoyed a much easier time aboard the well-supported mare Hauturiere who made an impressive chasing debut in the Donie Sheehan Mares Irish EBF Beginners Chase.

The late Sheehan, a Listowel native, would have enjoyed watching Townend's remarkable achievements given he was himself a man of many talents in business, an astute owner-breeder and equally successful in the world of Gaelic games.

Hauturiere led home a one-two for Mullins with Eabha Grace finishing second 10 lengths off her stable companion who went off the 6/5 favourite. Mullins went on record a treble with Pont Aval successful in the €50k Tote Killarney National. Townend had to settle for fifth here aboard the Cork-owned Ramilles.