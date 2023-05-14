Tony Considine: Waterford are in crisis, they hurled like robots, no creativity and intensity

IT was back down to earth this weekend.

After all the excitement of the two previous matches in Munster, both played on a Saturday evening as well, the Clare-Limerick classic and the Cork-Tipp draw, Clare were simply too good for Waterford.

The other matches had been full of quality with big crowds completely enthralled by the action on the field. Isn't that what sport is supposed to be about, especially the game of hurling? Not people running around with up-in-the-air tactics, and in my opinion, taking the real entertainment out of the game. People are paying good money to go to matches, it is expensive, and of course, you want your county to win but we all like to see real quality contests.

It takes two committed teams to do that and that is what excites people, especially in championship hurling, when everything is on the line.

I was expecting Waterford to come out with all guns blazing on Saturday. This was their last chance to stay in the championship and prolong their season. But they were a big disappointment. They were playing like robots in this game, waiting for things to happen, playing hurling that wasn't the smartest by any means.

They looked like a team playing hurling off a blackboard, or should I say, a tactical blackboard, game-plans up to their ears, no flow, no creativity, no real intensity or aggression in their play.

They looked like a team that were waiting for someone to press a button to tell them what they should be doing. What kind of training is this team doing? Is it all talk and no action?

I said before, this Waterford team are really lacking in fitness. Team collective is very low, a lot of players hurling as individuals, and when you get that you can only expect one result.

Waterford have failed to score a goal in any of their three matches in this championship. They have also failed to reach the 20-point mark in any of their games: they have scored 53 points and conceded 3-67.

I'd say the scores they got, almost half were from frees. Can someone explain the tactical master plan here? Does it make sense? It would appear that players are either unable or not allowed to express themselves with freedom and play off the cuff.

Waterford’s Dessie Hutchinson and Conor Cleary of Clare battling in Thurles. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Remember this is a team that have played in an All-Ireland final a few years ago and several big championship games, but it was only a shadow of that team that took to the field in Thurles on Saturday evening.

Waterford have good hurlers but they are not producing anywhere near the form that they are capable of.

This was not a good Clare performance either, especially in the first half. Calum Lyons getting sent off for Waterford was a huge plus for Clare, and especially while Waterford kept playing a sweeper when they were down a man. It created great space for Clare out the field, with the Clare half-back line of, Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlan and especially David McInerney free to clean up and pick their men out upfront.

With Shane O'Donnell, Ryan Taylor and Cathal Malone getting on top, and benefiting from the space they were allowed, Clare were completely dominant, particularly in the second half.

UNBELIEVABLE

How Waterford left Darragh Lyons on Tony Kelly for the whole match is unbelievable.

I'd say Lyons must have had dizzy spells from trying to match Kelly, who was in tremendous form.

He was never going to be able to manage Kelly in any position on the field, but he had no chance whatsoever of doing it in the full-back line. He should have been moved off Kelly, and maybe an experienced defender like Conor Gleeson put on him to stop the flow.

Clare were lucky that it was Waterford they were playing, as they were not on their best form, Aidan McCarthy was a huge loss for them, he has been one of their best players this year, and could be a huge loss for the rest of this championship.

Waterford played into Clare's hands here. They are not going to meet any team as accommodating as Waterford were.

I'm sure management were very worried at half time about how the team were performing but they were more tuned in for the second half.

A big week for Clare coming up with Cork coming to Ennis.

It is a big week for Cork as well. More on that later on.