Early goals help Macroom beat Springfield in CWSSL U17 Sheild final

Macroom 4

Springfield Ramblers 1

MACROO captured the CWSSL Under 17 Shield when they defeated a spirited Springfield Ramblers 4-1 in the final which was played in MTU on Saturday.

Macroom had a dream start to the game when after only 30 seconds they found the back of the net when Szonja Mora scored from 12 yards in their first move forward.

Macroom continued to press, forcing Springfield back in their own area, although Juli Schaefe did manage an effort on goal from 25 yards in the 15th minute which was well covered by Holly Murphy in the Macroom goal.

Moments later Macroom doubled their lead when Maisie Murphy’s pass found Szonja Mota who managed to get behind the Springfield defence and slotted the ball past Rodriguez for her second of the game.

Helen Noonan, CWSSL, presents Macroom captain Lucy Hughes with the CWSSL U17 Shield trophy following her teams victory over Springfield Ramblers in the final played at MTU. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Chances were few and far between in the first half, but in the 38th minute Macroom’s Lisa O’Donovan put the result almost beyond doubt scoring from 18 yards as Macroom went in at the break 3-0 up.

Play was very even in the second half with Springfield keeper Rodriguez saving well from Macroom’s Emer Healy while at the other end Springfields Maeve Deevy had a chance on goal but her effort went wide.

In the 47th minute Macroom’s Maisie Murphy’s effort from 30 yards hit the post and was duly cleared, but just a minute later Macroom added a fourth goal when Lisa O’Donovan’s cross found Avril Manning in the centre and found the net from 12 yards.

Springfield continued to press forward with a chance falling to Habebat Falamt who ran at the goal from the near side only to see her shot covered by Holly Murphy at the near post while a few minutes later Deevy had a chance which hit the side netting as Springfield were attempting to get Back into the game.

They were rewarded with their persistence in the 26th minute when Maeve Deevey ran towards goal and her low shot from inside the area bringing Springfield back into the game.

Additional chances fell to Springfield in the remaining ten minutes of the game, with chances falling to Sophie O’Donovan and Deevy which were all covered by the Macroom keeper but it was Macroom who took the honours in the end.

Player of the Match was awarded to Springfields Mia Freeman while the trophy was presented to Macroom captain Lucy Hughes.

Mia Freeman of Springfield Ramblers receives the Player of the Match Award from Helen Noonan of the CWSSL following the recent CWSSL U17 Shield Final against Macroom at MTU. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield Ramblers: Jana Rodriguez, Orla Leahy, Faye O’Sullivan, Katelyn O’Brien, Amy Meacle, Natalie Moynihan, Jane Hovells, Emma O’Shea, Mia Freeman, Juli Schaefe, Sophie O’Donovan, Aine Leahy, Habebat Falamt, Emilie Hereon, Zoe Moran, Maebh Deevy, Christina Sanz, Noa Sanchez

Macroom: Holly Murphy, Lily Murphy, Aoife Murphy, Lucy Hughes, Isuelt O’Riordan, Joanne Kelly, Maisie Murphy, Mya O’Sullivan, Lisa O’Donovan, Szonja Mora, Emer Healy, Avril Manning, Ellen Duggan, Shauna O’Sullivan, Ciara Bradley

Referee: John Corcoran.