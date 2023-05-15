Shane Keegan say Cobh Ramblers must refocus after trimming from Waterford

IN the wake of Cobh Ramblers’ dismal defeat to Waterford, manager Shane Keegan opted to remain positive and focused attention on the pivotal clash on Friday against Athlone Town in St Colman’s Park.

"Look obviously it’s a disappointment, quite a bit of disappointment. There’s no real way of buttering up a scoreline like that.

“They were excellent, they were really, really excellent.

You look at the performance they delivered, and you wonder how they’re not top of the table.

"We just have to park it and move on. There’s no point dwelling on a result like that. For us to finish where we want to finish in the table this year, coming here trying to get three points at the RSC is not really a priority.

“You go into every game trying to see if you can get points, but in the grand scheme of things this is not one that we would have pointed at for three points, we need to park it.

"You don’t let lads away scot-free; I need to talk to some fellas Monday night who didn’t fulfill the roles as well as I wanted them to, and we need to look at why that happened.

LEVEL UP

“At the same time, it’s not one where you go in and start screaming and shouting, because they were on a different level. They are on a different level, full-time outfit, huge budgets involved all of that stuff. Sometimes we do well and are able to put it up to teams like that. We put it up to them down in our place, but tonight, I thought it was more about them being excellent than us being awful.”

Wassim Aouachria of Waterford shoots to score his side's fifth goal. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Despite the humiliating score, Keegan still felt there were aspects of their performance he was pleased with.

It's strange that you can lose a game 5-0 and yet still have maybe half the team reasonably happy with the performances they gave as individuals.

“Next week is absolutely massive for us, and so we need to just wash that out of our system as quickly as we possibly can.

"We need to bring in energy to Monday night, we don’t want to look deflated, or a team who have let themselves down. We need to park it very, very quickly and move on and get a great week’s training into ourselves and get ready for what is a massive game Friday evening.

“I’d be hopeful. Our worst performance of the season was away to them, no doubt about it. We need to rectify that, and we need to make sure that this is our best performance of the season.

"I think if we can get to the level of our three previous performances, I think that would put us in with a serious chance of winning the game."

In-form winger Liam Kervick was ineligible to play against his parent club, and Shane expressed his disappointment for the 20-year-old.

“Liam was absolutely outstanding last week. It was heartbreaking for him to be unavailable. Absolute heartbreak because of the form he was in.

"His hometown club, he would have loved to have been on the field there tonight.

“Now, you could argue if it was a Liam Kervick game, no more than was it a Jack Doherty kind of game. Probably not.

"What were we, 70-80% of play without the ball? It will be brilliant having him back available next week, we’ve a couple of other fellas who are out injured, a reasonably lengthy injury list at the moment. A couple of them are getting fairly close."