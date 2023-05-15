Cork City's Richie Holland: I don't know when it's going to change, we're owed a lot of decisions 

FOLLOWING their dramatic defeat against Dundalk, Cork City assistant manager Richie Holland questioned some of the decisions referee Damien MacGraith made in the game.

With three minutes remaining in the contest, City lead thanks to Tunde Owolabi’s first-half goal. However, Josh Honohan was then dismissed for his second yellow card of the night before City conceded an equaliser six minutes later.

The Rebel Army were soon reduced to nine men when captain Cian Coleman was also giving his marching orders. The nine-men were unable to hold out for the draw with Patrick Hoban scoring in the seventh minute of injury time.

Although Holland admitted he will have to review the Coleman sending-off, he does feel that Honohan should have stayed on the pitch.

It’s not the first time that referee's performances in City games have been criticised this season. After their heavy defeat against Bohemians earlier this month, former manager Colin Healy was extremely critical of referee Adriano Reale that day. With decisions seemingly going against City Holland is hoping that their luck will change.

"I thought the lads put in a great shift. At times, we looked dangerous.

We created chances. We got our goal in the first half but the decisions have gone against us.

"It’s hard to pinpoint the reasoning behind some of the decision because for me looking at it, Josh Honohan is pulled and it’s a free out, instead he gets a second yellow. Then obviously the onslaught happens after that.

“It’s every week at the moment [refereeing decisions going against City] and it’s very frustrating standing here talking now about referees again. In my opinion, Cian’s was a strong challenge.

"I didn’t get a proper view of it and will have to look back on it... As I said I didn’t see it properly but it is an aggressive challenge.

REACTION

"Obviously, the fact it happens right in front of their bench, and their reaction makes it look 10 times worse.

“I thought we were comfortable. Even in the second half defensively; I thought we were comfortable, and we still carried a threat going the other way. Obviously, Josh’s sending off changes everything.

"So it’s frustrating.

"I don’t know when it’s going to change.

People say that eventually, you will get the rub of the green and things we come back and level themselves out but we are owed a lot of decisions.

“It’s just disappointing. You come away and you are sickened by the result. The lads have given everything.

"They carried a threat. We scored a great goal. It was a great build-up to the goal. A great finish. But again you are coming away from here frustrated.”

City are still in the hunt for a new manager since Colin Healy left the club, even with Liam Buckley in place as a sporting director.

Holland admits that it has been difficult at the club adjusting to life after Healy.

“It’s been tough. Colin laid the foundations here and he did so much work here. We all loved working with him, and Colin, as I keep saying, is a legend of a player and also as a manager as well. But we have to be professionals and we have to keep working.

"I’m not going to say it’s been easier or anything like that, but the boys are responding and they are working hard for the jersey. Liam is running things as such. We as coaches, are doing the training sessions. It’s Liam that is running things at the moment."

City face Sligo at Turner's Cross next and Holland is hopeful that some of his players will be available for the game.

“We have to go again next week. We have a big game against Sligo. Hopefully, we can get back some of the boys back that are injured.

"We need to get a team out on the pitch that can compete against Sligo and hopefully get the three points."