Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 10:55

Young Rockies help overcome red card and Erin's Own in lively league game 

Rookies Fionn Coleman, PJ Linehan and Seán Healy contributed massively at Church Road 
Blackrock’s Kevin O'Keeffe hit some key scores against Erin's Own. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Barry O'Mahony

Blackrock 0-19 Erin’s Own 0-16  

BLACKROCK pulled off a heroic victory over Erin’s Own in a feisty Red FM Division 1 Hurling League encounter at Church Road despite a first-half red card. 

This contest had everything in what was an enthralling game. Blackrock had to play 35 minutes of the game with 14 players when Ian O’Keeffe received a straight red card after 25 minutes for an off-the-ball incident. The sending-off came at a time when Erin’s Own were ahead by four points and controlling the game, but the red card spurred on the Rockies who were very impressive for the remainder of the game using the ball smartly.

Andrew Murphy and Niall Cashman stood out in defence for the winners with Kevin O’Keeffe and Tadhg Deasy also influential. The subs made a big difference for the Rockies with youngsters Fionn Coleman, PJ Linehan and Seán Healy all making an impression. For Erin’s Own, Cian O’Connor, James O’Carroll, Eoghan Murphy and Oran O’Regan excelled.

The beaten team were much sharper and hungrier early on as they led 0-8 to 0-3 after 15 minutes. The sides traded points before Kevin O’Keeffe converted a free for the home side until Ian O’Keeffe was given his marching orders, a huge moment in the game. 

The city side, helped by the introduction of two early subs, rattled off three unanswered points through Linehan, a Kevin O’Keeffe free and a Coleman effort leaving just a point between the teams at the break, 0-9 to 0-8.

On the resumption, Blackrock went ahead for the first time since the first minute when they slotted over two consecutive white flags. The East-Cork team went ahead courtesy of two quick-fire points before Blackrock landed three points on the trot to lead 0-13 to 0-11 after 45 minutes. 

The game ebbed and flowed and despite Erin’s Own nudging ahead 0-15 to 0-14 with five minutes remaining, Blackrock, despite the numerical disadvantage, hit five of the last six points to record a big win.

Scorers for Blackrock: K O’Keeffe 0-10 (0-8 f), N Cashman, T Deasy, F Coleman 0-2, R Cotter, PJ Linehan, S Healy 0-1 each.

Erin’s Own: E Murphy 0-6 (0-5 f), O O’Regan 0-3, J O’Carroll, M Collins 0-2 each, R O’Regan, M O’Riordan, C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C Coakley, A Murphy, C O’Brien; L O’Donovan, A O’Callaghan, N Cashman; D O’Farrell, M O’Keeffe; I O’Keeffe, K O’Keeffe, T Deasy; M O’Halloran, S O’Keeffe, R Cotter.

Subs: F Coleman for D O’Farrell (20), PJ Linehan for R Cotter (23), S Healy for S O’Keeffe (h-t).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, R O’Regan; D Twomey, M O’Carroll, C O’Mahony; P O’Shea, J O’Carroll; M Collins, E Murphy, M O’Riordan; O O’Regan, K Murphy, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: S Irwin for K Murphy (h-t), J Sheehan for D Twomey (h-t).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon’s).

cork gaa#hurling
<p>Tadhg O'Connell, Cork, controlling the sliotar against Sean Rynne, Clare. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Cork U20 hurlers pick team to take on Clare in Munster final

READ NOW

