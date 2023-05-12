Cork City cough up late goals away to Dundalk as two see red

Dundalk 2 Cork City 1

THERE was late heartache for Cork City as Cameron Eillot and Patrick Hoban both scored in injury time to inflict City’s sixth straight defeat at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Tunde Owolabi’s goal looked to have secured City’s first away win this season, but the Rebel Army were unable to hang on as they ended the game with nine men after Josh Honohan and Cian Coleman were both sent off late on in the match.

Despite losing their previous fixture against St Patrick’s Athletic, Liam Buckley decided that those that started against the Dubliners did enough to keep their place in the side, meaning that it was the first time this season City named the same starting 11 for consecutive matches.

Dundalk could have been ahead inside the first minute but Keith Ward was unable to take advantage of the ball unexpectedly falling to him kindly inside the penalty area. After Darragh Leahy’s cross evaded a number of players, Ward could not adjust his feet to make the necessary contact needed to direct the ball on target.

Refreshingly, City continued with the approach they adopted under Liam Buckley against St Pat's, with the team trying to play out from the back. Although the Rebel Army were brave with their approach, at times it did get City into trouble.

Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh, who has attracted interest from a number of English clubs, was showing why he has so many suitors after him. The 18-year-old looked very comfortable in possession and was positive in his play.

Although Dundalk had the majority of possession, they were doing very little with it. Their passes were pedestrian which made defending easy for City.

The Rebel Army went in front when Owolabi broke the offside trap from a Ruairi Keating through ball before calmly rounding the onrushing Nathan Sheppard and finishing into an empty net. Although it was a good movement from Owolabi, questions must be asked of the defending from Wasiri Williams who easily allowed the City striker to run off him.

Cork City’s Tune Owolabi rounds Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd to score the first goal. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

City goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran, who has received some criticism this season, came to his side’s rescue when he prevented Ryan O’Kane’s close-range strike hitting the net. The hosts wasted a better opportunity moments later when Pat Hoban could only manage to direct his header off the crossbar from O’Kane’s cross.

There was little change in the game for the remainder of the half with Dundalk having plenty of possession with little impact. Whereas City were productive with the ball and had further chances through Owolabi and Keating.

City’s start to the second half was probably exactly what Buckley asked of them at half-time. The Rebel Army remained compact in their defensive shape which nullified Dundalk’s threat. They frustrated the Lilywhites which created an atmosphere similar to a library inside Oriel Park.

Although there were few chances from either side, some of the play from City had to be admired with the team shifting the ball quickly to prevent the Dundalk players from getting near the ball.

Dundalk’s Rayhaan Tulloch with Darragh Crowley of Cork City. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Despite being behind, there were little signs from Dundalk that they wanted to get back into the game. The hosts continued to be slow in their play and appeared content to just keep the ball without threatening the City goal.

At times the second-half seemed more like a training ground game rather than a league match such was the lack of intensity in the game. Credit must go to City for their game management which prevented Dundalk from gaining any encouragement or momentum.

With three minutes remaining in the game Honohan was given his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card.

As the game entered the third minute of injury time, Elliott grabbed his side’s equaliser before Cian Coleman was given a straight red for a high challenge.

The drama wasn’t finished as Hoban grabbed his side’s winning goal in the seventh minute of injury time.

DUNDALK: Sheppard; Davies, Williams, Muller (Elliott 67), Leahy; Malley (Doyle 76), Lewis (Kelly 76), Ward (Yli-Kokko 67); O’Kane, Hoban, Tulloch (Martin 49).

CITY: Corcoran; Coleman, Honohan, Custovic; Crowley, Healy, Coffey, Varian (O’Donovan 68); O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Bolger 76); Owolabi (Murphy 85), Keating.

Referee: D MacGraith