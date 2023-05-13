Christy O'Connor: Munster hurling championship shaping up to be the greatest ever

NOT long after Cork and Tipperary’s epic contest had ended last weekend, Noel McGrath was interviewed by Gráinne McElwain on GAAGO.

Tipperary had just drawn a game they felt they could, and should have won, but there was no air of negativity or despondency from McGrath. He was clearly on a high from such an enthralling match, especially such a dramatic and spell-binding end.

Alan Tynan had just deservedly received man-of-the-match, but that award could just as easily have been presented to McGrath. In his 15th season now, and turning 33 at the end of this year, McGrath is showing no signs of slowing down. And he has no intention of doing so anytime soon either.

“I am going to keep going for as long as I can,” said McGrath. “Nights like this keep you going. They keep you alive.”

Shane O'Donnell of Clare in action against Noel McGrath of Tipperary last month. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Munster championship will always be a better competition for the majesty of players like McGrath, but eternal nights like last Saturday are what make players and hurling supporters feel absolutely alive.

The Munster championship has long been regarded as the jewel in hurling’s crown but this campaign is already shaping up to be a Munster championship unlike any other.

The 2018 Munster championship was the greatest in history but, after only two rounds, this already looks to have the potential to surpass it.

That 2018 campaign was glorious because it was so novel, packed with so many brilliant matches, loaded with more drama, intrigue and fascination than a Hitchcock novel; Limerick beating Tipperary on the opening day to announce themselves as a serious team under John Kiely; the drawn Cork-Tipp game; the Cork-Limerick draw in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Clare beating Tipp in Thurles in a Munster championship match for the first time in 90 years, in late spell-binding fashion; the Waterford-Tipperary draw that was defined by the infamous ‘ghost goal’; the Cork-Clare Munster final.

Cork hunted down a huge lead that afternoon, which was a strong theme throughout that championship, especially in Munster, which was particularly evident in the Cork-Tipperary and Waterford-Tipperary matches.

The excitement was all the greater again, not just because of what the round robin in its maiden season offered, but of the annual level of magic and quality the new format looked set to promise every year. But that didn’t happen.

ROUTS

In eight of the 11 games played in Munster in 2019, the margin of victory was six points or more. Six of those matches could be described as routs. Waterford lost three matches by an aggregate margin of 51 points. Clare lost two matches by an aggregate of 31 points. Limerick annihilated Tipp in the Munster final.

The 2020 Munster championships was only average, which was understandable during a winter championship, and even more so when some teams were starting back later than others due to prolonged club championships. The 2020 Munster final between Limerick and Waterford was a really intense game but it was a slugfest.

The 2021 Munster championship was better but you still couldn’t say it was electric. The Limerick-Tipp Munster final was memorable for the manner of Limerick’s incredible comeback but none of the other games really caught fire.

Last year’s Munster final was one of the greatest in the history of the competition, with Limerick beating Clare after extra-time in an epic.

Both sides had also drawn in Round 3 in Ennis a few weeks earlier in another titanic battle. However, outside of those two Clare-Limerick games, last year’s Munster championship was again, average at best.

Waterford collapsed in their last two games, losing to Cork and Clare by an aggregate of 18 points. Tipp lost their four games by a combined total of 31 points. Cork were extremely poor in their opening matches against Limerick and Clare before recovering, albeit against Waterford and Tipp teams way off the pace.

Clare and Limerick had already qualified for the Munster final after their third game and, while Cork, Tipp and Waterford all had a chance of claiming that third spot on the final day, there was no real sense of drama or intrigue about that afternoon. Tipp needed to beat Cork and hope for a dramatic kink in scoring difference from the Clare-Waterford match to get through. Waterford needed to beat Clare and hope Tipp beat Cork, but Waterford looked and played like a team that had already checked out of the championship. Clare hammered Waterford. Cork were fully expected to beat Tipp, which they comfortably did.

COMPELLING

After two rounds to date though, the drama has been compelling, and yet, there is a sense that it’s still only warming up. Waterford completely altered the narrative of the championship on the opening day by the manner in which they almost beat Limerick.

Clare-Tipp was an eight-goal thriller. Clare-Limerick was a game for the ages. Cork-Tipp was enthralling and absolutely electric at the end. The only non-event was Cork-Waterford.

After losing their opening two games, Waterford are now fighting for their lives on Saturday against Clare. One win though, and they’re right back in the mix as just one point currently separates first from fourth.

Cork are on top at the moment, but they still have to go to Ennis and Limerick. The All-Ireland champions still have to go to Thurles to take on Tipp. If Tipp were to win that match, Cork could be going to the Gaelic Grounds with an opportunity to knock the All-Ireland champions out.

Who knows what will happen next? Anything is possible. And if the drama, suspense, quality and intensity continues as it has, this could yet be the greatest Munster championship ever.