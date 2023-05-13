Shandrum delight as they win U18 hurling league decider

Shandrum 0-19

Glen Rovers 1-14

Shandrum won the Premier 1 U18 hurling league title after a hard-fought win over Glen Rovers at the Mardyke.

Right to the end this game could have gone either way as both sides gave it their all in a highly entertaining game.

Both sides had some outstanding displays with Stephen Lynam leading the Glen attack and Jake Brosnan anchoring their defence. Behind them in goal, Ben Heffernan, put in another impressive display for his club.

For the winners, Kieran Murphy was in top form in attack, with Robert Troy and Ben Jordan Reidy also impressing. But the stand-out player on the night was Bill Collins. Had there been a Player of the Game award the Shandrum defender would have been a worthy winner.

His ability to read the game and cool head under pressure was key to their win against a very good Glen side.

Just 30 seconds in and Ciaran Maguire put the Glen in front, with Lynam adding a second.

Troy got Shandrum off the mark and Murphy had the sides level five minutes in.

The Shandrum team celebrate after they defeated Glen Rovers in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 U18 hurling league final at the Mardyke. Picture: Steven Lynch

Diarmuid Wall, for the Glen, and Jack Hogan exchanged points before white flags from Murphy and Billy O’Gorman made it 0-5 to 0-3 to Shandrum.

The Glen retook the lead when Maguire scored the only goal of the tie, but Shandrum hit back with Troy qualising.

Four in a row from Murphy was cancelled out by three from Lynam and a Wall free, to make it 1-7 to 0-10 as half-time approached.

Murphy got the last score of the half to see his side in a slender lead of 0-13 to 1-8 at the break.

Two from Lynam had the sides level before Ben Jordan Reidy put Shandrum back in front.

It was score for score for most of the half and extra time was looking on the cards as it was 1-13 to 0-17 with five minutes to go.

But two Murphy frees turned it in Shandrum’s favour late on. Despite a late Jake Brosnan point, Shandrum hung on for the win they deserved overall after a game fitting of the final.

Scorers for Shandrum: K Murphy 0-10 (7f), R Troy 0-3, B O’Gorman 0-2, J Hogan, C Dunne, J Reidy, T McCarthy 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: C Maguire 1-1, S Lynam 0-7, D Wall 0-2 (2f), C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, J Goulding, J Brosnan 0-1 each.

SHANDRUM panel: PJ Noonan, E Tynan, T McCarthy, E Walsh, E Buckley, B Collins, D Ryan, S Minihane, T O’Neill, B O’Gorman, C Dunne, R Troy, E O’Mahony, B Jordan Reidy, K Murphy, R Finn, P O’Connor, J Hogan, E Keating, E Sheedy, L O’Mahony, C Ring, L McInerney, B Murray, B Farrissey, J Noonan, A McInerney, PJ Reidy, D O’Connell.

GLEN ROVERS panel: B Heffernan, J Dorney, O O’Connell, J Murphy, C Connolly, J Brosnan, K Kelleher, M Gayfer, C Maguire, E O’Sullivan, C Walsh, D Wall, J O’Sullivan, S Lynam, C Hurley, J O’Driscoll, S Lawlor, C Hughes, A Clifford, J Goulding, L Dunlea, S Humphrey, S O’Donovan, TJ Kenneally, D Heffernan, C O’Keeffe, O Wallace, E Ricken, C Harte, D Brosnan.

Referee: Colm Lyons, Nemo Rangers.