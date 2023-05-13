Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 10:45

Shandrum delight as they win U18 hurling league decider

Shandrum delight as they win U18 hurling league decider

Shandrum's Eoin O'Mahony in action against Glen Rovers in the Rebel Óg U18 hurling league final at the Mardyke. Picture: Steven Lynch

Rory Noonan

Shandrum 0-19

Glen Rovers 1-14

Shandrum won the Premier 1 U18 hurling league title after a hard-fought win over Glen Rovers at the Mardyke.

Right to the end this game could have gone either way as both sides gave it their all in a highly entertaining game.

Both sides had some outstanding displays with Stephen Lynam leading the Glen attack and Jake Brosnan anchoring their defence. Behind them in goal, Ben Heffernan, put in another impressive display for his club.

For the winners, Kieran Murphy was in top form in attack, with Robert Troy and Ben Jordan Reidy also impressing. But the stand-out player on the night was Bill Collins. Had there been a Player of the Game award the Shandrum defender would have been a worthy winner.

His ability to read the game and cool head under pressure was key to their win against a very good Glen side.

Just 30 seconds in and Ciaran Maguire put the Glen in front, with Lynam adding a second.

Troy got Shandrum off the mark and Murphy had the sides level five minutes in.

The Shandrum team celebrate after they defeated Glen Rovers in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 U18 hurling league final at the Mardyke. Picture: Steven Lynch
The Shandrum team celebrate after they defeated Glen Rovers in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 U18 hurling league final at the Mardyke. Picture: Steven Lynch

Diarmuid Wall, for the Glen, and Jack Hogan exchanged points before white flags from Murphy and Billy O’Gorman made it 0-5 to 0-3 to Shandrum.

The Glen retook the lead when Maguire scored the only goal of the tie, but Shandrum hit back with Troy qualising.

Four in a row from Murphy was cancelled out by three from Lynam and a Wall free, to make it 1-7 to 0-10 as half-time approached.

Murphy got the last score of the half to see his side in a slender lead of 0-13 to 1-8 at the break.

Two from Lynam had the sides level before Ben Jordan Reidy put Shandrum back in front.

It was score for score for most of the half and extra time was looking on the cards as it was 1-13 to 0-17 with five minutes to go.

But two Murphy frees turned it in Shandrum’s favour late on. Despite a late Jake Brosnan point, Shandrum hung on for the win they deserved overall after a game fitting of the final.

Scorers for Shandrum: K Murphy 0-10 (7f), R Troy 0-3, B O’Gorman 0-2, J Hogan, C Dunne, J Reidy, T McCarthy 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: C Maguire 1-1, S Lynam 0-7, D Wall 0-2 (2f), C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, J Goulding, J Brosnan 0-1 each.

SHANDRUM panel: PJ Noonan, E Tynan, T McCarthy, E Walsh, E Buckley, B Collins, D Ryan, S Minihane, T O’Neill, B O’Gorman, C Dunne, R Troy, E O’Mahony, B Jordan Reidy, K Murphy, R Finn, P O’Connor, J Hogan, E Keating, E Sheedy, L O’Mahony, C Ring, L McInerney, B Murray, B Farrissey, J Noonan, A McInerney, PJ Reidy, D O’Connell.

GLEN ROVERS panel: B Heffernan, J Dorney, O O’Connell, J Murphy, C Connolly, J Brosnan, K Kelleher, M Gayfer, C Maguire, E O’Sullivan, C Walsh, D Wall, J O’Sullivan, S Lynam, C Hurley, J O’Driscoll, S Lawlor, C Hughes, A Clifford, J Goulding, L Dunlea, S Humphrey, S O’Donovan, TJ Kenneally, D Heffernan, C O’Keeffe, O Wallace, E Ricken, C Harte, D Brosnan.

Referee: Colm Lyons, Nemo Rangers.

More in this section

International Rugby Experience Launch The Longshot: Life lessons from a recognisably ice-cool All Black legend
FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire  FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire 
Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final
<p>Cillian Roche, Sarsfields, clears from Liam Gosnell, Carrigtwohill. Picture: Jim Coughlan.</p>

RedFM Senior Hurling Leagues: Sars and Glen Rovers in top form

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more