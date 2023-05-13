Tony Considine on hurling: All to play for in Munster if fired-up Waterford can upset Clare

IT has been a controversial few days for the GAA and the National Broadcaster.

Every Tom, Dick and Harry getting in on the act, some promoting their egos, but no solution. Maybe the UN might be called in yet and they would have their work cut out for them trying to solve this nonsense.

Anyway back to the real thing. After Cork and Tipperary's draw last weekend, the Munster championship has been completely opened up. Everyone is now in with a chance of not just getting out of Munster, but with a chance of reaching the final.

I'm sure one county very happy is Waterford. After the two losses they had, Saturday's game (on GAAGO) against Clare is huge.

The question of course is, which Waterford team will turn up. Will it be the team that played so well against Limerick or the team that flopped against Cork?

That is the huge question. Was it the after-effects of the Limerick game that caused the poor performance or were there other things?

They showed a complete lack of interest and energy in Cork. I cannot see the same thing happening this weekend.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be looking for a reaction this weekend against Clare. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Waterford have good players with a lot of pace, especially in the attack, with guys like Jack Prendergast, Stephen Bennett, Michael Kiely and the dangerous Dessie Hutchinson.

Will Austin Gleeson be part of that if he is free from injury? He would add a lot to their attack. There is a lot of experience too.

The big thing against Cork was their defense, where they really missed the presence of Tadhg de Búrca. Still Calum Lyons, Jack Fagan, Conor Gleeson and Conor Prunty are good defenders when on song, and they will need to be tomorrow.

This is a last-chance saloon for Waterford. I expect them to come out with all guns blazing. I don't think there will be any lack of intensity or aggression.

There isn't a big crowd following Waterford, which is a bad sign. Maybe they will turn up for this one, but I doubt it.

The one thing about the Clare supporters, this week anyway, is that they know the road to Thurles well. You could say they have it worn.

ON A ROLL

On Monday night it was the U20s, Tuesday night the minors and now Waterford on Saturday. Winning both their underage games meant the journey home was enjoyable. They are back on the road again, to the Gaelic Grounds, on Monday for the U20 final against Cork. Clare hurling is on a bit of a high at the moment.

Jayden Casey and Conor McCarthy after the Cork minor defeat this week. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The win against Limerick in the senior lifted all boats but this Waterford game is dangerous; they are favourites but that only adds to the pressure.

The real reason for the win against Limerick is Clare went back to playing the only way they can with plenty of intensity and aggression, which was missing against Tipp. They also made a few changes which paid off, starting with the goalkeeper, his experience was very valuable.

Some of their other experienced players stood up big time: David McInerney, John Conlan, Shane O'Donnell, Tony Kelly and especially David Fitzgerald who was back from suspension. And of course the best man that night, Ryan Taylor, who is developing into one of the top midfielders in the country.

Clare will need them all here. Clare's defense, shaky against Limerick at times, must be more solid, especially guys like Rory Hayes and Diarmuid Ryan, not overplaying the ball, and not giving away frees, which Stephen Bennett will punish every time.

Cork will be looking closely at this. They have to travel to Ennis a week later so I'd say the notebooks will be out.

I'm sure they wouldn't mind a Waterford win to put extra pressure on Clare.

Clare cannot afford to take any chances, they have to be tuned in from the word go. They have to bring the intensity and aggression that they had against Limerick. No lazy minds here or they will be punished.

The destiny of this team is in their own hands now. I'm sure they want to keep it that way, and there is only one way to do that, and that is to win this game.

There is nothing easy about this but I believe they are good enough to win and match the good form that they have shown against Limerick. But remember this, Waterford also played well against Limerick, and in Thurles too.

Clare be warned.