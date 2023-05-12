Special occasion for Dolphin Swimming Club

As part of their preparation, they are travelling to the University of Limerick to take part in the Munster Regional Long Course Championships, with a Munster record-breaking number of 62 swimmers from the club racing in more than 360 events across the weekend.
Dolphin SC was established in 1901, and today the club has more than 200 active members between their Learn to Swim programme; Competitive and Non-Competitive programmes. It is one of the largest clubs in Ireland. After Covid, the sport of swimming was strongly impacted and the closure of pools set many clubs a few years back in their progress.