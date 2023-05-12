Special occasion for Dolphin Swimming Club

IT WAS a special day for Dolphin Swimming Club recently when Mona McSharry paid a visit to their headquarters at Mayfield swimming pool.

The 2022-23 season is coming into its final stretch with national competitions taking place in July.

The club are hoping to better their performances from last year at the national competitions.

Some of the club's junior and intermediate swimmers with Mona McSharry during her recent visit to Dolphin Swimming Club. Picture: Howard Crowdy

As part of their preparation, they are travelling to the University of Limerick to take part in the Munster Regional Long Course Championships, with a Munster record-breaking number of 62 swimmers from the club racing in more than 360 events across the weekend.

In preparation for this and the national event, the club hosted Irish Olympian, world junior champion, NCAA champion, and current Irish multi-record holder, Ms McSharry, who presented her performance clinic to Dolphin’s senior, intermediate and junior club members.

Head coach Mick McCormack and club chairman Giuseppe Whelan with the Swim Ireland Club of the Year Trophy which was awarded to Dolphin Swimming Club last season. Picture: Howard Crowdy

She also held a Q&A session, to pass on her learnings and experiences from the sport to the swimmers.

Ms McSharry is one of the hottest properties in Irish swimming and is currently based at the University of Tennessee.

There she is training under US Olympic coach, Matt Kredich, and she agreed to talk and train the Dolphin swimmers before she heads into her final few months leading up to the World Championships in Japan this summer.

Dolphin Swimming Club was voted the Swim Ireland Club of the Year for 2022/23 and as part of that achievement, she came to the club.

Ms McSharry shared her experience and knowledge with the Cork swimmers who are hoping to one day emulate her achievements on the world stage.

She specialises in the three breaststroke events, the 50m, 100m and 200m. She recently broke her own Irish Senior Record in the 100m Breaststroke at the Irish Open Championships. She is also one of Ireland’s fastest-ever women in the 50 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly and 200IM events so it’s safe to say she is an all-rounder in terms of competitive swimming.

Club coaches Ruby Hurst, Warren Terry, Mick McCormack, Seamus Butler, Der McArdle and Niamh Daly, with Irish Olympic swimmer Mona McSharry during her recent visit to Dolphin Swimming Club. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Dolphin SC was established in 1901, and today the club has more than 200 active members between their Learn to Swim programme; Competitive and Non-Competitive programmes. It is one of the largest clubs in Ireland. After Covid, the sport of swimming was strongly impacted and the closure of pools set many clubs a few years back in their progress.

Dolphin SC maintained a very strong commitment to all its members when there was no pool, going online for Zoom workout sessions five times weekly and meeting up for strength and conditioning sessions when travel bans were lifted.

When it came to the pools opening up, the coaches and club worked hard to make up for lost time which led to many successes and they will be hoping for more in the future.