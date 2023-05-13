Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 15:10

Éire Óg hurlers hit three goals at home to Blackrock

Daniel Healy (2) and David Kirwan raised the green flags at Ovens
Éire Óg hurlers hit three goals at home to Blackrock

Cúlann Geary, Youghal, goes to ground after a clash with Éire Óg players Ronan O'Toole and Kevin Hallissey last season. Picture: Dan Linehan

Barry O'Mahony

Éire Óg 3-12 Blackrock 0-14 

ÉIRE Óg’s fine start to the RedFM Division 3 Hurling League campaign has continued following a home win over Blackrock’s second string 

The Ovens team came into this encounter sitting second in the table with seven points from five games and are in the mix for promotion along with Carrigaline.

Blackrock had the better of it in the opening 25 minutes led on by Eoin O’Farrell but once the home team settled they never looked like losing. Kevin Hallissey was accurate from placed balls, Daniel Healy got two super goals while the likes of John Kelleher, Kevin Cooper and Matt Brady had fine games in defence.

Blackrock’s second team hit the first two points through O’Farrell frees before Hallissey converted two frees in the space of a minute at the other end. O’Farrell was unerring from frees throughout as he landed two frees for the away team until the teams traded white flags, 0-5 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

Hallissey levelled the game courtesy of two placed balls before Fionn Coleman and an O’Farrell free pushed the Rockies two points ahead with five minutes to the break. A late scoring burst in the first half gave Éire Óg breathing space at the break as the Ovens team hit 1-2 without reply. 

Healy with an excellent finish from close range: 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

A fast start to the second half from the team in red and yellow effectively put the game to bed. Éire Óg outscored their opposition 2-3 to 0-1 in the first seven minutes of the new half. Healy with his second green flag and David Kirwan was the other goal scorer as his shot went into the corner of the net.

The away team tacked on four unanswered white flags but they never looked like reeling in Éire Óg, 3-10 to 0-12 after 47 minutes. The teams exchanged the next four points as the game petered out in the closing stages.

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey 0-9 (0-7 f), D Healy 2-0, D Kirwan 1-0, O O’Shea, Jerome Kelleher, J Sheehan 0-1 each.

Blackrock: E O’Farrell 0-9 (0-7 f), J O’Farrell 0-2, F Coleman, T Grainger, D Browne 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, John Kelleher, K Cooper; D Dineen, M Brady, B Corcoran; D McCarthy, E Kelleher; J Sheehan, Jerome Kelleher, D Kirwan; D Healy, K Hallissey, O O’Shea.

Subs: C Murphy for J Sheehan (47), D Coakley for E Kelleher (50, inj), K O’Riordan for O O’Shea (54), C Sheehan for D Healy (59).

BLACKROCK: R Browne; J Golden, D O’Brien, S O’Sullivan; D Browne, S Healy, L O’Sullivan; E Sheehan, T Grainger; PJ Linehan, F Coleman, E O’Farrell; M O’Connell, J Walsh, J O’Farrell.

Subs: R Cregan for L O’Sullivan, D Kenny for J Walsh (both 57).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).

More in this section

RedFM Senior Hurling Leagues: Sars and Glen Rovers in top form RedFM Senior Hurling Leagues: Sars and Glen Rovers in top form
International Rugby Experience Launch The Longshot: Life lessons from a recognisably ice-cool All Black legend
FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire  FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire 
cork gaa
<p>Shandrum's Eoin O'Mahony in action against Glen Rovers in the Rebel Óg U18 hurling league final at the Mardyke. Picture: Steven Lynch</p>

Shandrum delight as they win U18 hurling league decider

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more