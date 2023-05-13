Éire Óg hurlers hit three goals at home to Blackrock

Éire Óg 3-12 Blackrock 0-14

ÉIRE Óg’s fine start to the RedFM Division 3 Hurling League campaign has continued following a home win over Blackrock’s second string

The Ovens team came into this encounter sitting second in the table with seven points from five games and are in the mix for promotion along with Carrigaline.

Blackrock had the better of it in the opening 25 minutes led on by Eoin O’Farrell but once the home team settled they never looked like losing. Kevin Hallissey was accurate from placed balls, Daniel Healy got two super goals while the likes of John Kelleher, Kevin Cooper and Matt Brady had fine games in defence.

Blackrock’s second team hit the first two points through O’Farrell frees before Hallissey converted two frees in the space of a minute at the other end. O’Farrell was unerring from frees throughout as he landed two frees for the away team until the teams traded white flags, 0-5 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

Hallissey levelled the game courtesy of two placed balls before Fionn Coleman and an O’Farrell free pushed the Rockies two points ahead with five minutes to the break. A late scoring burst in the first half gave Éire Óg breathing space at the break as the Ovens team hit 1-2 without reply.

Healy with an excellent finish from close range: 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

A fast start to the second half from the team in red and yellow effectively put the game to bed. Éire Óg outscored their opposition 2-3 to 0-1 in the first seven minutes of the new half. Healy with his second green flag and David Kirwan was the other goal scorer as his shot went into the corner of the net.

The away team tacked on four unanswered white flags but they never looked like reeling in Éire Óg, 3-10 to 0-12 after 47 minutes. The teams exchanged the next four points as the game petered out in the closing stages.

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey 0-9 (0-7 f), D Healy 2-0, D Kirwan 1-0, O O’Shea, Jerome Kelleher, J Sheehan 0-1 each.

Blackrock: E O’Farrell 0-9 (0-7 f), J O’Farrell 0-2, F Coleman, T Grainger, D Browne 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, John Kelleher, K Cooper; D Dineen, M Brady, B Corcoran; D McCarthy, E Kelleher; J Sheehan, Jerome Kelleher, D Kirwan; D Healy, K Hallissey, O O’Shea.

Subs: C Murphy for J Sheehan (47), D Coakley for E Kelleher (50, inj), K O’Riordan for O O’Shea (54), C Sheehan for D Healy (59).

BLACKROCK: R Browne; J Golden, D O’Brien, S O’Sullivan; D Browne, S Healy, L O’Sullivan; E Sheehan, T Grainger; PJ Linehan, F Coleman, E O’Farrell; M O’Connell, J Walsh, J O’Farrell.

Subs: R Cregan for L O’Sullivan, D Kenny for J Walsh (both 57).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).