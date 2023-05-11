RedFM Senior Hurling Leagues: Sars and Glen Rovers in top form

GLEN Rovers will look to extend their lead at the top of Division 2 of the RedFM Hurling League when they take on Courcey Rovers tomorrow night (7pm).

After five rounds of fixtures, the Glen have nine points, with a draw against Midleton their only dropped point. Courceys are currently level with St Finbarr’s in second place, two behind the Glen.

Dean Brosnan, Mark Dooley and Simon Kennefick have been impressive for the Glen in the league campaign so far, while in the absence of Cork panellist Seán Twomey their Ballinspittle/Ballinadee opponents will look to the likes of Tadhg O’Sullivan, Richard Sweetnam, DJ Twomey and Ronan Nyhan.

The Barrs are away to Fermoy on Sunday morning and that afternoon, Ballincollig welcome Midleton – the two sides are level with Bride Rovers on six points.

In the top flight, Sarsfields will look to make it six wins from six when they make the short journey to face Carrigtwohill on Sunday. By the time the Riverstown outfit take to the field against their East Cork neighbours, at least aone of the three sides closest to them in the table will have dropped points.

Fr O’Neill’s and Douglas are currently in a three-way share second place after three wins, a draw and a defeat each. However, something will have to give when they clash at Aghavine at 7.15pm on Friday night.

With Declan Dalton tied up with Cork, the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side have relied upon Liam O’Driscoll, Kevin O’Sullivan and Billy Dunne for scores. Douglas are likely to be powered by Brian Turnbull, Eoin Dolan and Andy O’Connell.

Blackrock's Alan O'Callaghan clears from Douglas' Niall Hartnett in last year's final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Also on Friday night, the third side in second, Blackrock, are up against Erin’s Own, who come to Church Road for a 7.30pm throw-in. The other Division 1 games are on Sunday morning as Charleville meet Killeagh and Na Piarsaigh take on Kanturk.

Division 3 leaders Carrigaline are at home to Inniscarra on Sunday while two of their closest chasers, Éire Óg and Blackrock, clash in Ovens tonight.

Kilbrittain and Tracton have become familiar with each other in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC in recent years — Kilbrittain won when they met in the 2020 quarter-final and 2021 semi-final, going on to lose to Lisgoold in the final. Then, last year, they again met at the last-four stage, with the game going to extra time before Tracton prevailed thanks to a late Ronan Walsh goal. Unfortunately for them, they too were beaten in the decider, by Ballygiblin.

After three rounds of Division 6, the two clubs have maximum points but those 100 percent records go on the line when they meet in Kilbrittain on Saturday. Ballygarvan, the other team with three from three, area away to Douglas.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

THURSDAY

Division 3: Éire Óg v Blackrock (7.30pm).

FRIDAY (7.30pm unless stated)

Division 1: Fr O’Neills v Douglas (7.15pm), Blackrock v Erin’s Own.

Division 2: Glen Rovers v Courcey Rovers (7pm).

Division 5: Aghada v Midleton (7.45pm).

Division 6: Na Piarsaigh v Sarsfields.

Division 7: St Finbarr’s v Kilshannig (7.45pm).

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Division 3: Kilworth v Newcestown (3.30pm).

Division 6: Kilbrittain v Tracton (2pm), Douglas v Ballygarvan.

Division 7: Ballinora v Glen Rovers, Erin’s Own v Ballinascarthy, Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers.

SUNDAY (11.30am unless stated)

Division 1: Carrigtwohill v Sarsfields, Charleville v Killeagh, Na Piarsaigh v Kanturk.

Division 2: Newtownshandrum v Mallow, Fermoy v St Finbarr’s (12.30pm), Bride Rovers v Bishopstown (1pm), Ballincollig v Midleton (3pm).

Division 3: Ballymartle v Castlelyons, Carrigaline v Inniscarra (12.30pm), Blarney v Bandon (2pm).

Division 4: Aghabullogue v Ballinhassig, Ballyhea v Kildorrery, Valley Rovers v Milford, Youghal v Cloyne, Lisgoold v St Catherine’s (7pm).

Division 5: Ballygiblin v Castlemartyr, Mayfield v Dungourney, Russell Rovers v Cloughduv, Watergrasshill v Argideen Rangers.

Division 6: Meelin v Barryroe (12pm).