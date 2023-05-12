Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 07:35

Cobh Ramblers travel to Waterford in top form

Shane Keegan's side won 4-1 in each of their recent games
Cobh Ramblers James O'Leary clashes with Finn Harps players Noe Baba and Katlego Mashigo. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

COBH RAMBLERS travel to the RSC to take on Waterford in a crucial clash. The hosts have lost their last two, while the Rams have put two back-to-back 4-1 wins on the board.

Waterford will be looking to get back to winning ways and begin closing the gap on Galway United, while a win for Shane Keegan’s side will put them just two points behind tonight’s hosts, battling for second in the table.

Last time out, Cobh looked comfortable in a strong 4-1 win at home to Finn Harps, while Waterford suffered a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Galway United, leaving the gap now 10 points between first and second.

SHOCK

Waterford suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to South East rivals Wexford before their defeat to Galway. They had won all of their previous five games before that.

The Rams have had it tough on the road as of late, picking up just one point in their last three away games, though Waterford’s home form isn’t as strong as Keith Long would want either – the hosts have only won three of seven at the RSC this season.

The last time the two teams met was just over a month ago when Cobh were defeated 3-1 at home. Ramblers lost each of their four games last season against the Blues, and have to go back to October 2017 for the last time they beat Waterford, a 2-1 win at home in the final game of the season. 

Cobh last managed a win against Waterford at the RSC in 2016, back when the Blues were known as Waterford United.

A win for Keegan’s men tonight would bolster belief in their promotion hopes, with Waterford likely to be the favourite of the four teams who’ll be aiming for the Premier Division during the playoffs.

Long’s side will need a win tonight to maintain the gap to third place Cobh and fourth-place Athlone.

Keegan will fancy his Rams team to put Waterford under pressure in front of their own home crowd, after having labelled the fixtures with the Blues and Galway “bonus games” in his post-match interview last Friday.

Keegan also said on Friday; “There’s no better time to meet them than the form we’re in now, but they’re a serious outfit [so] it’ll be a big ask.” 

Issa Kargbo is expected to remain sidelined with the groin injury that’s kept him out for the last three games, while Cian Browne is still several weeks away from returning.

Jack Doherty is highly unlikely to return in time for tonight’s game, but he should be easing his way back into the side over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Cobh Ramblers impress in 4-1 win over Finn Harps

