Clonakilty hosting massive Munster championship tie as Cork clash with Waterford

WIN and they are in the TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football final, lose and they are out.

It’s as simple as that for the Cork senior side as they take on Waterford in their final group game on Sunday at Clonakilty, throw-in 2pm.

Before looking at the game it’s great to see Cork Ladies Football Board opted to take it to Clon, giving fans, particularly younger ones, the chance to see their heroes up close without having to travel too far.

Hopefully, they will come out in numbers to support the Rebels in this crucial tie if they are to retain their Munster title.

A draw could be enough for Cork but to make 100% sure the better option is to win and take any permutations out of the equation.

The threat of Waterford can’t be taken lightly and they are getting better year by year. Gone are the days when you could just chalk it down as a certain win for Cork and move on.

Recent games have been close and on several occasions, it was only late on when the Rebels pulled away to win.

TIGHT

It should be another close encounter on Sunday but with the home crowd behind them Cork will be expected to come through.

Throughout their league campaign and the two championship games to date, Cork have been improving game by game and with a little luck could have made the league decider.

They used the weeks between the end of the league campaign and the start of the Munster championship to work on areas of their game they weren’t happy with. That could be seen in their first outing against Tipperary, where they were much sharper and moved the ball at pace from defence to attack.

There are no easy games in Munster anymore but Cork never looked like losing this one.

It set them up nicely for their clash with Kerry last week and what a game that turned into to. On Saturday night we saw the senior hurlers come back at Tipperary to get a deserved draw. Little did those present then, who were also there on Sunday, know they were going to see another sublime Rebel revival.

Looking dead and buried with less than 10 minutes to go Cork fought back and goals from Eimear Kiely and Orlaith Cahalane secured a share of the spoils for the Rebels.

Eimear Kiely, who scored Cork's other goal against Kerry last Sunday. Kiely has been in impressive form for the Rebels this year. Picture: Larry Cummins

It was well deserved with Cahalane outstanding when she was sprung from the bench. Up front Kiely put in another top-class display and they were backed up by the likes of Eimear Meaney, Sarah Leahy, Emma Cleary, and Libby Coppinger, to name a few.

To be fair it was an all-round display from Cork that saw them take a point when it looked like they were heading for defeat.

Cork had started well but then let Kerry back into contention, something that manager Shane Ronayne will have looked at during the week.

He was delighted with their start and will be looking for the same on Sunday, but he won’t have been happy with what happened then.

Ronayne will be well aware that Waterford have quality players all over the pitch that can hurt Cork.

Kate McGrath, Lauren McGregor, Kellyann Hogan and Brid McMaugh are just some of the Déise side that can cause any defence problems and will need to be watched closely.

For their part, Cork will need big games from the likes of Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan, Erika O’Shea, Hannah Looney, and Melissa Duggan to come out on top.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Ronayne said: “We are delighted to be going down to Clonakilty on Sunday and I know they are very excited we are as well.

Clonakilty Black Pudding sponsor our underage teams so it’s nice to take the game down West. I hope there will be a fantastic crowd there and I know they are doing mini-games at half-time.

“It will be a festival of football and we are really looking forward to it. It’s a winner takes all game, we win and we are in the final, and the same for Waterford. That’s how big a game it is and we can’t take our foot off the pedal and just need to make sure we come out on top."