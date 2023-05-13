Wilton keep up with leaders after big win over Springfield in Women's Junior Premier League

Springfield Ramblers 0

Wilton 5

WILTON jumped to joint top with Douglas Hall and Riverstown with their second win from three games in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Junior Women's Premier Division with a 5-0 win over Springfield Ramblers at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh last Wednesday.

Springfield Ramblers Jasmine Langain had the first real chance on goal in the sixth minute when her effort from the touchline was well held by Allie Ashley in the Wilton goal right at the far post, but it was Wilton who pressed forward and created numerous chances on goal after that effort.

Wilton’s Caitlin O’Sullivan almost capitalised on a defensive error in the ninth minute only to see her effort blocked by Amy Kennedy in the Springfield goal, while moments later Lydia Looney’s effort was well covered by Kennedy.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, Wilton's keeper had to dive to her right for a corner from Emily Gallogley’s effort from inside the area and had a corner kick come off the post from Lauren Breen moments later as the home side were pressing for the opening score.

However, by the 17th minute it was Wilton who opened the scoring when Liz O’Connor’s pass found Lydia Looney, who ran into the area slotting a low ball past Kennedy and into the net.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Wilton in the CWSSL Junior Womens Premier League match at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Five minutes later Wilton doubled their lead when Katie Barkwitski turned in the centre from 18 yards and found the net, and just barely two minutes later added a third when Caitlin O’Sullivan ran into the area and from an angle managed to send the ball over Kennedy and into the net as Wilton were looking more than comfortable for their three points.

Play was now going from end to end with Wilton’s keeper saving at the feet of Springfield's Amy Meade and Julia Schaefer’s effort from the edge of the area also being held by the keeper, while at the other end chances fell to Wilton's Barbara O’Connell, Liz O’Connor and Zoe Murphy, who saw her effort being knocked onto the crossbar by the Springfield keeper only for Ava Ronan to send the rebound over the bar.

Springfield pressed forward in the second half in an effort to get back into the game but were met by a solid Wilton defence with both Lauren Breen and Meade’s efforts on goal from outside the area going wide.

Despite their best effort to hold Wilton, the visitors added a fourth in the 62nd minute when a cross from the near side found Ronan at the other end of the goal who blasted the ball past Kennedy from 15 yards and into the net.

Wilton dealt another blow five minutes later when O’Sullivan shrugged off her marker and scored from inside the area as the points were well and truly won.

Springfield continued to press forward with Louise Burke having two very good chances with her corner kicks being punched away by the Wilton keeper right on the line, but in the end Wilton were just too strong on the day.

Springfield Ramblers: Amy Kennedy, Louise Burke, Julia Schaefer, Mary McDonnell, Caitlyn Mulcahy, Tiffany Taylor, Rebecca Meade, Kerrie Hancock, Jane Mulvill, Jess Geasley, Amy Meade, Emily Gallogley, Laura Breen, Jasmine Langain

Wilton: Allie Ashley, Grace O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Regan, Sophie Hurley, Zoe Murphy, Kate Barkwitski, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Barbara O’Connell, Liz O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Ava Ronan, Ailbhe Moloney, Robyn Murphy

Referee: Mossie Coughlan.