Jim O’Sullivan is one of the most popular characters in Cork basketball

JIM O’Sullivan has been named Personality of the Year by the Cork Basketball Board for the incredible work he has given to the sport in recent years.

O’Sullivan has been a member of Blue Demons for the majority of his basketball career and was part of the Super League squad that won the National Cup in 1986.

Indeed, he began his career with GH 74 but has been involved with Blue Demons for almost 40 years.

“I had great years in Blue Demons, as the people in that club have unbelievable passion, and to be part of the 1986 cup-winning team was something any player could only dream of,” said O’Sullivan.

UCC Demons were crowned National Cup U20 champions this season, and O’Sullivan had been involved in coaching six of the squad, including his son Cian.

“When I was in Dublin supporting the team, I thought to myself: ‘I’m getting old’, as I had coached some of these players as kids, but I was also a very proud man.”

Alan Coffey presents the Billy Coffey Personality of the Year award to Jim O'Sullivan at the Parochial Hall

Originally from Churchfield, tragedy struck the O’Sullivan family in 1988 when his younger brother Cormac tragically died. The hurt is visible in Jim, as Cormac was a close ally and brother, and his death left a void.

“Cormac was in Demons since he was a child and was a true and honest character that was loved by many people that had the pleasure to meet him,” said O’Sullivan.

“There is not a day goes by that he doesn’t enter my head, and at the age of 21, he left us far too soon, but God love him he certainly left us plenty of memories.”

Secretary of the Cork Men’s Basketball Board Willie McCarthy praised Jim’s commitment to his work in the sport.

“It was a no-brainer to give Jim this award, as the work that he does for the board is incredible,” said McCarthy. “And remember, he’s the first person players and coaches meet when they arrive at the Parochial Hall.

Jim is a people person and always does his job in a professional manner, and we are indebted to him for his outstanding commitment.”

Billy Coffey was chairman and driving force for the Cork County Board before his death in 2020, and Jim says the sport would not have functioned without his dedication.

“Billy Coffey was a serious operator as he ran the show for over 40 years with little or no help, and everything went to plan as he was a meticulous organiser,” said O’Sullivan.

“Over the years I became close friends with Billy, and he is probably the main reason that I offered my services to help the board, as I know he would be very disappointed to see it declining after his death.”