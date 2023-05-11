Rebel Óg encouraging young Cork underage footballers to kick on in skills competition

Rebel Óg Coaching has announced details of their annual club football skills development programme which will see more than 5,000 boys between the ages of 12 and 14 showcase their skills in a county-wide competition involving 150 clubs.

Club coaches are invited to host a kicking skills competition in their local clubs with the three highest scoring players advancing to regional finals, with the winners contesting the county finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this month.

The initiative is again being sponsored by Co-Op Superstores which is the retail division of Dairygold.

SKILL SET

Speaking at the launch, Dermot Foley, Retail Area Manager at Co-Op Superstores said: “Co-Op Superstores, the retail division of Dairygold is hugely connected with the GAA community in parishes across Cork. We are looking forward to being involved with Rebel Óg Coaching for another great competition this year.

“People development is one of Dairygold’s core values and we are delighted to extend the opportunity to young aspiring footballers in Cork to develop their skill set. We wish all participants the very best of luck.”

Cork football co-ordinator, Conor Counihan outlined the programme: “This initiative will continue to keep a focus on the development of the basic skills of kicking with the left and right foot.

“We are excited to work once again with Co-Op Superstores as sponsors and it will give young players an opportunity to highlight their skills."

Clubs across the county are asked to hold their own internal competitions at U12, U13, U14 and have their club representatives nominated for the regional finals being held on May 21. The county finals will be held on the weekend of May 28 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The test is simple to set up and each player gets five kicks from his left and right leg, 10 kicks in total.

Each club will be asked to nominate three players from each age group to represent their club, it is a team event with the combined scores of each team member being counted.

Rebel Óg Coaching strongly recommends against clubs just picking three players without actually allowing all interested players to participate internally first.

Rules are as follows adult goal posts to be used for all age groups...

U12: Hook kick on the move from the 13m line.

U13 and U14: Hook kick on the move from the 20m line size four football, five kicks off the right and five kicks off the left.

Top three scores represent your club in the regional finals. All players must be on the age for each of the age groups.