Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 11:45

Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final

Denzel Obenge, Dylan O’Connell, Ryan Crowley and Cormac Cooney hit the net to secure the Tim Kelly Cup
Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final

The Patrician Academy team that started the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup final against local rivals Davis College.

Dylan O’ Connell

AFTER a tense Mallow school derby, Patrician Academy beat local rivals Davis College 5-0 at the Banteer Sports Complex in the Cork U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup final.

Two goals from Denzel Obenge helped them get an emphatic victory over their local rivals; with Dylan O’Connell, Ryan Crowley, and Cormac Cooney also getting on the score sheet.

If the bragging rights weren’t enough for Patrician Academy, this is the first time that the school has ever won the cup at this age group.

The Patrician Academy soccer team that won the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup.
The Patrician Academy soccer team that won the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup.

This is what made the final a high-stakes but often slow affair, as neither team wanted to give anything away. 

There were no notable chances in the opening 20 minutes, but this changed when Patrician Academy captain John Downey played a through ball to Aaron Murphy. He set up O’Connell and this led to the opening goal in the final.

They got a second five minutes later through Denzel Obenge, who unleashed a venomous shot from the edge of the area and this went in.

Davis College tried to respond through Peter Ayodele but he couldn’t finish after getting into space inside the area.

Patrician Academy responded to that by getting their third goal. Jamie McAuliffe set this up by sprinting down the left wing and beating two defenders. He crossed to the back post and Ogbene tapped in the final goal of the first half.

Davis College did everything to try and get back into the game after the restart. Ramadin Hadi had a couple of half chances, and Patrician Academy easily dealt with these.

This played into Patrician Academy’s hands as Abraham Erhabor led a counter-attack and Crowley rolled in the fourth goal. A Stephen O'Donovan cross sealed the win, as this was tapped in at the back post by Cooney.

Patrician Academy manager Stuart Borthwick was delighted with "the victory and the efforts shown by his players throughout the campaign". 

The Patrician Academy Mallow coaches Stuart Borthwick and Conor Stokes with the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup.
The Patrician Academy Mallow coaches Stuart Borthwick and Conor Stokes with the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup.

Davis College manager Conor Cremin praised Patrician Academy and his own players who ‘kept going’.

Patrician Academy, Mallow Squad: 

Jason Doody, John Downey, Gallilo Erhabor, Ronan Luddy, Jamie McCauliffe, Dylan O'Connell, Louie Power, Cian Cooney, Cormac Cooney, Eoin Howell, Aaron Murphy, Denzell Obenge, Abraham Erhanbor, Matthew Scanlon, Stephen ODonovan, Ryan Crowley, Ethan Barry, Jack Quill, James O'Mahony, Niall Lysaght, Caleb Crone, Colm Wallace, Conor O'Mullane.

Management Team: Stuart Borthwick and Conor Stokes.

Davis College, Mallow Squad: 

James Quinn, Eliezer Amundala, Aaron O’Flynn (c), Paul Ayodele, Scott McCabe, Daniel Moloney, Nathanael Mthembu, Blake Wyse, Peter Ayodele, Alex Uwumarogie, Ramadan Hadi, Shay McCarthy, Kieran Issak, Kevin Issak, Christian Amundala, Berkley Arrey, Keagan O’Sullivan, Patrick Pelechazc, Aaron Power.

Management Team: Conor Cremin and Denis Quinlan

More in this section

The Longshot: Not too late to guess who will be host with the most The Longshot: Not too late to guess who will be host with the most
Joseph O’Brien-Whitmarsh 5/5/2023 Chelsea, West Ham, and Spurs fighting to sign Cork City teenager
Douglas Hall prove too good for Kinsale in CSL U16 cup final Douglas Hall prove too good for Kinsale in CSL U16 cup final
cork soccer
<p>Artists impressions of FAI Centre of Excellence Glanmire.</p>

FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more