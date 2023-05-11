Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final

AFTER a tense Mallow school derby, Patrician Academy beat local rivals Davis College 5-0 at the Banteer Sports Complex in the Cork U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup final.

Two goals from Denzel Obenge helped them get an emphatic victory over their local rivals; with Dylan O’Connell, Ryan Crowley, and Cormac Cooney also getting on the score sheet.

If the bragging rights weren’t enough for Patrician Academy, this is the first time that the school has ever won the cup at this age group.

The Patrician Academy soccer team that won the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup.

This is what made the final a high-stakes but often slow affair, as neither team wanted to give anything away.

There were no notable chances in the opening 20 minutes, but this changed when Patrician Academy captain John Downey played a through ball to Aaron Murphy. He set up O’Connell and this led to the opening goal in the final.

They got a second five minutes later through Denzel Obenge, who unleashed a venomous shot from the edge of the area and this went in.

Davis College tried to respond through Peter Ayodele but he couldn’t finish after getting into space inside the area.

Patrician Academy responded to that by getting their third goal. Jamie McAuliffe set this up by sprinting down the left wing and beating two defenders. He crossed to the back post and Ogbene tapped in the final goal of the first half.

Davis College did everything to try and get back into the game after the restart. Ramadin Hadi had a couple of half chances, and Patrician Academy easily dealt with these.

This played into Patrician Academy’s hands as Abraham Erhabor led a counter-attack and Crowley rolled in the fourth goal. A Stephen O'Donovan cross sealed the win, as this was tapped in at the back post by Cooney.

Patrician Academy manager Stuart Borthwick was delighted with "the victory and the efforts shown by his players throughout the campaign".

The Patrician Academy Mallow coaches Stuart Borthwick and Conor Stokes with the U16 FAI Schools Tim Kelly Cup.

Davis College manager Conor Cremin praised Patrician Academy and his own players who ‘kept going’.

Patrician Academy, Mallow Squad:

Jason Doody, John Downey, Gallilo Erhabor, Ronan Luddy, Jamie McCauliffe, Dylan O'Connell, Louie Power, Cian Cooney, Cormac Cooney, Eoin Howell, Aaron Murphy, Denzell Obenge, Abraham Erhanbor, Matthew Scanlon, Stephen ODonovan, Ryan Crowley, Ethan Barry, Jack Quill, James O'Mahony, Niall Lysaght, Caleb Crone, Colm Wallace, Conor O'Mullane.

Management Team: Stuart Borthwick and Conor Stokes.

Davis College, Mallow Squad:

James Quinn, Eliezer Amundala, Aaron O’Flynn (c), Paul Ayodele, Scott McCabe, Daniel Moloney, Nathanael Mthembu, Blake Wyse, Peter Ayodele, Alex Uwumarogie, Ramadan Hadi, Shay McCarthy, Kieran Issak, Kevin Issak, Christian Amundala, Berkley Arrey, Keagan O’Sullivan, Patrick Pelechazc, Aaron Power.

Management Team: Conor Cremin and Denis Quinlan