Sarah O'Dwyer: Injuries must be taken seriously

“Women’s rugby was seen as a bit of a joke by men and some women in society.”

That’s a direct quote from a female player, which forms part of a worrying study on female rugby players has been released by researchers in Trinity.

It found that women’s tackle injury experiences were intertwined with the day-to-day realities of marginalisation and under preparedness.

Having seen how Ireland fared in the TikTok Six Nations — Ireland won none of their games, and finished bottom of the table — it’s clear the women involved in this research have to be listened to.

Adult women players, with at least one-year senior level experience, were recruited from Europe, South Africa and Canada — most participants were from Ireland — between December 2021 and March 2022 for this research. Twenty-one players, aged 20–48 years with a mean 10.6 years of rugby playing experience, participated.

From speaking to the players, injuries were viewed as inevitable and part and parcel of the game. One player said: “We knew that each other was scared. You just crack on don’t you, just play. You internalise a lot of it.”

Another said: “I broke my finger in the warm-up before an international game and one of the girls turned and said to me that ‘it’s just a mindset’, and it was. You just play the game, strap it up, get a load of pain killers into you and just play the game.”

There’s a huge issue where players – and I don’t think this just applies to women – play on with injuries like this that aren’t entirely detrimental to the players’ game, but which can lead to a worse long-term outcome. No player should feel that they have to play on with anything broken, bleeding, or even very sore.

It’s often seen as ‘toughing it out’ or ‘not letting the team down’, but in so many instances, playing while already sore can lead to a much longer term, more serious injury.

What’s very worrying is the approach still to head injuries. We’ve seen extensive media coverage recently about concussion and potential side effects later in life.

When speaking about concussion, one player in the study said that further concussion would be one thing that might make her stop playing, but another worryingly said: “I would absolutely just push through [a concussion] or if…my head was really pounding I’d probably take some time off and say ‘oh I rolled my ankle’. I would probably have tried to avoid admitting that I hit my head until maybe something happened or my head hurts so much it was like ‘Oh, this is serious’.”

We’ve seen the issue of repeated concussion having implications down the line highlighted so frequently recently. MND and dementia are just two of the illnesses former rugby players have that have been attributed to concussion.

Some participants described fear while tackling also. According to the researchers, tackle-related injuries account for up to 67% of all match injuries in women’s rugby union.

“I reckon on any pitch there are half of the players s*****g* themselves about who is running at them,” one said.

“We knew that each other was scared. You just crack on don’t you, just play,” another said.

But some said they hadn’t even been taught how to properly tackle – baffling that that’s coming from players at senior level.

One participant was even told by academy coaches that she kept getting knocked out because of her technique while tackling. But, she said, there was never any one to one intervention or coaching on how to improve her tackle technique.

It’s negligent to allow a player to continually get knocked out like that. It’s dangerous.

Other issues found in the research included that the women identified how their status as women and late starters in rugby increased their injury susceptibility. They said the differences in the training ages and performance pathways between men’s and women’s rugby necessitates a nuanced approach to how women are coached to tackle.

And, there was the usual one that a lot of women in male-dominated sports face - inequalities in club structures where women’s rugby teams counted themselves lucky to have access to the gym, pitches, coaching and pitch side medical support.

To combat some of the issues mentioned, the researchers have said the women’s game needs “collaboration and collective action between players, coaches, governing bodies, media and match officials that reflects the complexity of the skill of tackling and the performance context of women’s rugby”.

They also said that organisations must “address the implicit gender bias that exists in rugby by giving women ‘a seat at the table’ to create inclusive, equitable and safer playing environments for women’s rugby players”.

But they need more than that in reality. They need clear, concrete guidelines on how the sport is handled, and how their safety is handled. They must be monitored, they need access to the same types of coaching set ups and facilities as men, and they need to be taught effective and safe tackling techniques.

They need to have their injuries taken seriously – and they need to be taught to take their own injuries seriously. Those should be basic requirements and completely non negotiable.