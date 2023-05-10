College Corinthians come from behind to beat Carrigaline and win the U17 Premier League play-off series

Carrigaline United 1

College Corinthians 2

College Corinthians were crowned Daly Industrial Supplies Under 17 Premier League champions when they beat Carrigaline United by two goals to one in the play-off final at Ringmahon Park last Tuesday night.

Carrigaline led at the break 1-0, with a early headed goal from their marksman Sean Murphy.

Corinthians made the most of the possession in the second half and deservedly scored two goals, scored by their captain Samuel O’Brien and the man of the match Geoffrey Zeph to lift the title.

College Corinthians Aaron Gui and Carrigaline United's Sean Murphy tussle for the ball during the under 17 premier league final at Ringhmahan park . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

However, it was a very tense few minutes of injury time as Carrigaline came agonisingly close to sending the game into extra time, when Prince Halla saw his header crash off the underside of the crossbar and after a goalmouth scramble Corinthians Samuel O’Brien somehow managed to clear the ball off the line and away to safety.

After a fantastic play-off series there was very little between the clubs involved Douglas Hall, Carrigaline United and College Corinthians and they can be very proud of the manner of the way their players performed in what was a very competitive league campaign.

It was Carrigaline who made the better start to the game and could have taken the lead in the second minute, when Temidayo Alade smashed his free kick from outside the box off the crossbar.

Two minutes later they were 1-0 in front, when Darragh Murphy put in a peach of a cross, Sean Murphy peeled away from his defender to superbly glance his header into the roof of the net.

Murphy was in on goal again in the 17th minute, this time Cian Spillane played a beautiful through ball, however, Cors keeper raced off his line to make a brave save at his feet.

Corinthians grew into the game and came close to grabbing a equaliser, when Geoffrey Zeph found space on the edge of the box, but his powerful effort came crashing off the crossbar.

Carrig’s Rob Walker was playing a captain’s role for his side by winning everything in the air and when he played a long ball to Murphy in the 40th minute, only a good block by Jamie O’Brien saved the day for Corinthians.

Cor’s made a bright start to the second half and Zeph forced a magnificent save from Carrig’s keeper Robert Barry in the 51st minute. Barry had to be alert five minutes later, when he had to race off his line to head away a dangerous long ball by Cors Aaron Gui.

College Corinthians Aaron Gui goes past Carrigaline United's Sean Nolan during the under 17 premier league final at Ringhmahan park . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cors substitute Sean McBride made an immediate impact when he came on in the 55th minute and when he danced his way into the box he was denied by another impressive save by Barry.

The game was level 1-1 in the 64th minute, Zeph used his strength to hold off his defender and squared the perfect ball for Samuel O’Brien to drill home from close range.

Carrig responded immediately and when Alade beat two players on route to goal he was denied by a smart save from Cor’s keeper Raymond Foley-Kiss.

Corinthians came close to taken the led in the 75th minute, McBride made a strong run into the Carrig box, but when he was just about to pull the trigger Conor O’Leary came up with a very timely block.

They did take the lead 2-1 in the 84th minute, when Zeph found a pocket of space outside the box to fire his powerful effort into the roof of the net.

Carrigaline could have grabbed a equaliser at the death, but a Prince Halla header came back off the underside of the crossbar.

And that was as close as they got as Corinthians held on for a famous win and this set off scenes of wild celebration.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Robert Barry, Sean Nolan, Conor O’Leary, Rob Walker, Prince Halla, Eoghan Murphy, Darragh Murphy, Temidayo Alade, Sean Murphy, Cian Spillane, Sean O’Connor.

Subs: Sean O’Kelly for Darragh Murphy (32), Dion Davison for O’Connor (64), Corey Cronin for O’Leary (90).

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Raymond Foley-Kiss, Jamie O’Brien, Oscar McCarthy, Samuel O’Brien, Harry Wixted, James O’Connor, Sam O’Connell, Jayden O’Leary, Noah Ryan, Geoffrey Zeph, Aaron Gui.

Subs: Jimmy Harte for O’Connor (40), Sean McBride for O’Connor (55), Rory Black for Gui (64), Brian O’Sullivan-Connell for Ryan (81).

REFEREE: Timmy Kelleher.

ASSISTANT REFEREE’S: Pat Buckley, John Philpott.