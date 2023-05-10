FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire 

The FAI have confirmed that plans for an €11 million centre of excellence in Glanmire have been scrapped.

The project was first announced in 2015 and it was supposed to include training facilities for Cork City, as well as pitches for their underage teams, on a 30-acre site located just 8km from the city centre.

It was supposed to include a purpose-built pavilion with viewing area, which would have had a classroom, gymnasium, dressing rooms, physiotherapy, and medical and team rooms, as well as a community area, and other purpose-built facilities.

The centre of excellence was also going to have three full-size natural turf pitches (two with floodlighting), one full-size artificial turf pitch with floodlighting, three small-sided floodlit artificial turf pitches, and a goalkeeper training area.

A statement released by the governing body for football in Ireland on Tuesday evening that confirmed the project had been scrapped.

It reads: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that after careful consideration, our Board and the Executive, has taken the decision not to proceed with the Glanmire project as first proposed in 2015.

“As part of a wider review of football facilities across the country, it is the Board’s view that the original proposal no longer represents the greatest return on investment for the parties involved.

“The FAI, however, looks forward to working with Cork County Council to ensure the site can still benefit the local football community and we have engaged with the Department to review other options to retain the broader commitment to football in both Cork and Munster.”

The project was said to be ‘shovel ready’ with planning permission approved in January 2019.

This was followed by announcement of more than €2 million in funding for the centre of excellence project from the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) in January 2020.

This was given to the FAI to help with the development of grass pitches, floodlighting, an artificial pitch, and dressing rooms.

It was later made public that the funding allocated was being withheld until governance issues with the FAI were resolved to the satisfaction of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The status of the project was queried by Cork North Central TD Padraig O’Sullivan in November 2022.

He was told by Jack Chambers, who is a junior minister in the Department of Transport and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, that the FAI and Cork County Council were engaging in a new set of talks about the proposed facility.

“It will then be a matter for the FAI to complete the necessary due diligence procedures to allow the project to move to the next stage. From my Department's perspective however, the grant allocation remains fully in place,” he added.