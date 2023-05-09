Douglas Hall prove too good for Kinsale in CSL U16 cup final

Douglas Hall 4

Kinsale 0

DOUGLAS HALL cruised to a 4-0 win over a spirited Kinsale to claim the CSL Joma Sportsgear Direct Cup with two of Douglas Hall’s goals coming from the boot of Eoin Gibson in front of a large crowd in Turner's Cross.

It took some time for both teams to settle into the game with the early chances falling to Douglas Hall, with the Kinsale keeper Niall Corrigan saving well from an effort outside the area while his opposite number Hordii Kirian doing equally well saving from Kinsale’s Luca Dalton in the first ten minutes.

Chances fell to Douglas Hall’s Eoin Gibson whose effort went over the bar followed by Finn Hagermark’s 30 yard effort which was tipped over the bar by the Kinsale keeper.

Douglas Hall players Finn Hagermark, Tom Hickey, Dylan McCarthy and Shane O'Mahony pictured with the Under 16 Cup following their victory over Kinsale in the Final which was played in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall kept up the pressure with Corrigan gathering the ball ahead of Douglas Hall’s Eoin Gibson and was glad to see Jonathon McLaughlin’s effort from the far side go wide at the far post.

Douglas Hall’s persistence paid off in the 31st minute when Eoin Gibson’s low shot from 15 yards went low into the corner and he managed to double his teams lead just five minutes later when he chipped the Kinsale keeper from 20 yards giving Douglas Hall a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Kinsale’s best chance early in the second half fell to Cal O’Brien who had a shot on goal in the 45th minute which was well covered by Kirian in the Douglas Hall goal.

Douglas Hall extended their lead even further in the 50th minute when Jonathon McLaughlin’s cross on the far side was met by Conor O’Halloran who tapped in from five yards as Douglas Hall were well in control.

The same two players teamed up again minutes later only for Gibson to send his effort over the Kinsale crossbar from 15 yards.

Kinsale attempted to come forward and almost got a consolation goal on the hour only for Sean Cuthbert’s effort turned away by Kirian with Kinsale’s Tomek Wierdak’s follow up effort being covered by the keeper.

Adrian Ryan of Joma Sportsgear Direct presents Evan Cummins with the Player of the Match Award at the Under 16 final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas Hall made it 4-0 in the 72nd minute when Lewis Linehan scored from 15 yards and had another chance two minutes later which went over the bar but in the end it was Douglas Hall who took the honours with a comfortable win.

Kinsale: Niall Corrigan, Oisin Gevaret, Liam Kirwan, Oliver O’Loughlin, Conal Kingston, Sean Cuthbert, Joey Hogan, Rory O’Brien, Luca Dalton, Matthew Gillen, Cal O’Brien, Tommy Kiniron, Oscar Ryan, Tomek Wierdak, Aaron Halton, Diarmuid O’Connor

Douglas Hall: Hordii Kirian, Calum Kearney, Tom Hickey, Finn Hagermark, Robert O’Leary, Dylan McCarthy, Jonathon McLaughlin, Evan Cummins, Shane O’Mahony, Conor O’Halloran, Eoin Gibson, Quentin Danza, Michael Morley, Lewis Linehan, Shane Tynan, Reece Lyons.

Referee: Dave Quinn.