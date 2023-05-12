Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 14:32

Struggling Cork City WFC ready to face winless Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross 

Struggling Cork City WFC ready to face winless Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross 

Cork City's Eva Mangan keeps possession with Shamrock Rovers Orlaith O'Mahony in pursuit in their sides SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division tie at tallaght Stadium today. Photograph Moya Nolan

Dylan O’ Connell

A winless Sligo Rovers awaits Cork City WFC this weekend at Turner’s Cross in the Women’s Premier Division, with kick-off set for 5pm on Saturday.

Danny Murphy and his players, who are second from bottom in the table, will face a team that has yet to register a single result in 2023.

City have just one point from eight games with seven defeats, so this could be another real test of Cork's character and ability.

City will go into the game looking to bounce back from last week’s 5-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium, a game that can certainly be split into two halves.

City were compact with how they played and they gave Rovers no clear route to goal during the opening 45 minutes.

Their defensive work was complimented by a lively showing up front, with Rovers often needing to produce last ditch tackles to stop City from scoring. 

The first chance that they created was a through ball that seemed destined for the feet of Christina Dring, but this was intercepted before it got to the striker. 

She responded by drawing a foul off Orlaith O’Mahony and Eva Mangan’s free-kick was headed towards the goal by Dring.

Amanda Budden stopped this, and Laura Shine managed a shot inside the area when City next got into the Rovers penalty area.

Cork City's Laura Shine rises for the header and makes contact with Shamrock Rovers Savannah McCarthy rin thir sides SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division tie at tallaght Stadium today. Photograph Moya Nolan
Cork City's Laura Shine rises for the header and makes contact with Shamrock Rovers Savannah McCarthy rin thir sides SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division tie at tallaght Stadium today. Photograph Moya Nolan

The more they attacked, the more their search for the opening goal frustrated Rovers. 

Aine O’Gorman went closest to scoring in the final few minutes of the first half for the Hoops and her attempt was stopped by Hannah Walsh.

All of their good work was undone with a free-kick that Jamie Thompson scored in the 47th minute. 

Rovers got four more goals in the time that was left, with Lauren Kelly completing their evening by getting the fifth in the second minute of injury time.

City hope to set the record straight against a Sligo team that lost 1-0 to Bohemians last weekend at Dalymount Park. 

That was their eighth successive defeat this season and it leaves the Bit O’Red bottom of the table.

Sligo have been narrowly losing games during this run, with their most recent defeat in Dublin a testament to that. 

Their most impressive performance was a 2-1 loss to Galway United, with Emma Doherty scoring for the Bit O’Red in the second half. They were unable to find an equaliser against a team challenging for the league title, despite creating a number of chances late in the game.

Sligo’s last visit to Cork was in August 2022 and they lost 3-2 at Turner’s Cross, with Eva Mangan scoring the winner in the 88th minute. They have one recorded victory on Leeside, and they achieved that with goals from Gemma McGuinness and Emma Doherty giving them a 2-1 win.

More in this section

International Rugby Experience Launch The Longshot: Life lessons from a recognisably ice-cool All Black legend
FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire  FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire 
Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final Patrician Academy defeat Davis College in all-Mallow U16 final
cork soccer
RedFM Senior Hurling Leagues: Sars and Glen Rovers in top form

RedFM Senior Hurling Leagues: Sars and Glen Rovers in top form

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more