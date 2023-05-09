Chelsea, West Ham, and Spurs fighting to sign Cork City teenager

CHELSEA, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are just three Premier League clubs that are set to battle it out for the signature of Cork City player Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh, according to reports in the United Kingdom.

The attacking midfielder, who had trials with the Hammers and Preston North End in 2021, has two goals in 10 appearances in the League of Ireland this season.

West Ham are said to be leading the race, and they are hoping to use their recent FA Youth Cup success as platform to attract young players from across the continent.

The Hammers lifted the trophy last Month by beating Arsenal 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium in front of 34,127 fans.

West Ham under David Moyes have a proven track record with young footballers looking for a pathway to first team football, and they are hoping to use this to persuade players like O’Brien Whitmarsh to come to the London Stadium.

The club has been tracking O’Brien Whitmarsh’s progress since he was on trial at West Ham, two years ago.

The attacking midfielder also had a trial with Preston North End when he was in the UK.

O’Brien Whitmarsh, who once lined out with Fermoy FC, broke into the Cork City first team this season under Colin Healy after graduating from the club’s academy and the Underage National Leagues.

He first made his name locally by captaining the Cork U12 team in an Inter League victory over South Tipperary in December 2016.

O’Brien Whitmarsh moved to City in 2019 and signed his first professional contract with the club in August 2021.

The attacking midfielder made his first senior appearance for City in 2020, against Midleton AFC in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

City won that game 3-2 at Bishopstown and O’Brien Whitmarsh was named as a substitute for a number of games during the 2021 First Division season.

His breakthrough came when City won the Premier Division, as he has 10 senior appearances so far in the highest level of the domestic game in Ireland.

O’Brien Whitmarsh recently scored his first two goals for the club, against Shelbourne at Tolka Park and St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross.

Should O’Brien Whitmarsh move to the UK, he will be the sixth player from the club to move across the Channel this year.

This trend started with goalkeeper David Harrington signing for Fleetwood Town and Leon Ayinde joining Ipswich Town in January.

That was followed by Mark O’Mahony’s transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion and Franco Umeh going to Crystal Palace.

Cork City teenager Matthew Moore is also moving to German side Hoffenheim this summer, with the club announcing this deal last April.