Brian Newman has given a lifetime of service to Cork soccer as a coach with various teams

Brian Newman has been involved if soccer for many years now and his passion and love of the game has wilted as he is part of the management team that won back to back FAI Inter-League with the Cork Youth team.

Newman started playing as a seven year old when his late father John-Joe brought him along to play with Killeen Celtic.

He played until his twenties before he meet his wife Angela who is a sports mad Dublin native and they have two beautiful children Emma and Darragh.

He then got involved with Greenwood and coached the academy right up to Under 18 and won Under 16 and Under 17 National Cups. Brian then joined the Postal Workers AFC after a nine period with Greenwood and again had great success in both the shipping League and the AUL.

“I started playing soccer from the age of seven until my mid twenties with Killreen Celtic and then I became helped out in their academy and then managed a couple of their teams,” Brian said.

“I then joined Greenwood to manage their Under 16 team and we went on to win two National Cups back to back which was a great achievement.

Brian Newman with his son Darragh after they won the FAI Inter-League cup with the Cork Youth Team this year.

“I was also playing and managing the Postal Workers in the Shipping League and later in the Cork AUL and had a lot of success over the years.

"I really enjoyed my time making some amazing friendships with the lads, however, I decided to retire from soccer about five years ago.” After great success with Greenwood and the Postal Worker’s, Brian decided to take a well deserved break from the game, however, two months later he was back in the thick of the action again with College Corinthians.

He also got involved with the Cork Youth League Academy and later went on to manage the Cork Youth team to back to back FAI Inter-League titles.

“The retirement lasted around eight weeks before a good pal of mine Gary Hackett rang me and asked me to Coach an U17 team in College Corinthians.

"With the help of people like Tony Noonan, Damien White, Craig Donnellan and many other good people in Corinthians my good pal Damien Budden and myself settled in quickly having a wonderful season until Covid struck with three League games remaining in the season.

“The following season was again effected by Covid but with a new Management team of Lenny Forde, Terry McCarthy, John Walsh and Eoghan Walsh we were able to win U18 League title which we followed up with the U19 Double the following year.

"Corinthians has been like a new leash of life to my sporting endeavours and long may it continue.

“Having been involved in the Cork Youth League Academy for a couple of years I was invited to be part of Dylan Collins CYL Youth Management team in 2021.

"Dylan, Tony Hanley, Colin Yelverton and myself were the Management team that led Cork to victory in The FAI Youth Inter-league in 2022 with a great bunch of young players.

“Fortunately for me I was appointed manager this year with Colin as assistant manager along with Eoghan Walsh, Darragh Newman, Lenny Forde, Adam Walsh.

"We started well with a win in Waterford but after a home draw in a poor performance against Wexford our promise of no training in December was cancelled.

"We trained the Wednesday before Christmas and played a friendly match against Blarney United Senior team the Wednesday afterwards, which helped us become the first Cork Youth Squad to win back to back titles with another fantastic squad supported by The Cork Youth League Committee, who ensured we wanted for nothing, no stone left unturned in the pursuit of the title.

“For me personally Coaching is a passion which is not just about football, but also about developing players into good people who happen to be good footballers by teaching them proper values for life.

"Information is knowledge so I’m constantly learning, talking to people about different aspects of the game, always eager to listen, learn and adapt. (Every Day Is A School Day Is The Motto)

“For me teaching Chore Principles like working hard, respect, discipline and then you develop the player.

"There is nothing better than meeting players you have Coached in the past and they thank you for all you done for them back in the day and how it has helped them develop as people.

"This for me is As good and As Valued as any trophies you may win in Management,” Brian added.