City beat Village in a stunning comeback in AUL Premier Division clash

City Wanderers 6

Village United 5

City Wanderers came from 1-4 down before running out 6-5 winners in what was an end-to-end Premiership clash at the MTU over the weekend.

This one will certainly go down as one of the most gung-ho games of the season as both sides totally forgot about the art of defending.

However, we were treated to 11 goals with plenty thrills and spills throughout.

Village got off to a cracking start when Colin Hickey played it square for Anthony Kiniry who had time to pick his spot past Brennan for the opener on three minutes.

Then, when Steven O’Donnell’s free kick reached Anthony Kiniry, he could not make proper contact with this head while in a favourable position.

A low cross at the other end from Mark Reardon was cleared as far as Aaron Hennessy who forced Morey to save with his feet.

City Wanderers captain Mark Reardon (right) with Village United captain Anthony Kiniry, accompanied by referee Denis Cronin.

Nice build up play from Village followed with Anthony Kiniry playing it on for Alan O’Connor who played it short for Hickey.

Hickey then knocked it on for Kiniry who drilled narrowly wide.

Village doubled their advantage on 18 minutes when after Paul Desmond handled from Colin Hickey’s cross, Hickey slammed home from the spot.

But, minutes later, Wanderers found a way back into the game when Gamete won possession in midfield before setting off towards goal to place his effort into the far corner on 22.

Then, from Skillington’s free kick, Jamie Purcell moved it inside for Anthony Kiniry whose turn and strike went inches wide.

Wanderers came so close soon after when David Reardon glanced his header agonisingly wide of the far post from Edward McCarthy’s cross.

Gamete had a great chance, but from Jake Robinson’s cross, he failed to avail of a free header inside the box.

With five minutes to the break, Village stretched their lead when Colin Hickey robbed Paul Desmond of possession before picking his spot to make it 3-1.

Then, on 44, it was 4-1 to Village when Ivan Skillington unleashed a torpedo of a free kick which flashed into the top corner to hand Village a commanding lead at the interval.

But, what a comeback we saw from Wanderers as Mark Reardon hammered home from the spot after Shaz Jihan was tripped up in the box with just two minutes into the second period.

And after a stinging effort from Jake Robinson was pushed away by the Village keeper, Morey could not keep out another effort from Robinson which made it 4-3 to Village now on six minutes.

Village United's Graham Cummins gets past Wanderers' Amin Abbada in the action at the MTU.

Wanderers were having a cracking spell now and in fact had it all level at 4-4 when Gamete slotted home from Mark Reardon’s low cross on ten minutes.

On the hour, Wanderers nosed in front when Mark Reardon fired home from the spot after Amin Abbada was fouled inside the box to make it 5-4 to the hosts.

Village were rocked right back on their heels now after conceding four goals in 15 minutes, but nearly got one back when Alan O’Connor just failed to get a touch near the far post from Graham Cummins’ low cross.

Village did manage to make it all square again when Steven O’Donnell’s header touched off Chris Kiniry before nestling in the net, but back came Wanderers again with Abbada steadying before drilling home on 88.

What a chance Village had to salvage a point, but from the spot in the dying seconds, Colin Hickey failed to beat Brennan.

6-5 to Wanders in the end.

City Wanderers: Phil Brennan, Shaz Jehan, Edward McCarthy, Paul Desmond, Colin O’Hare, Jake Robinson, Ale Sandro Gamete, Aaron Hennessy, David Riordan, Amin Abbada, Sandro Tavros,

Subs: Alberto Bernabe for Edward McCarthy (55), Cian O’Flynn for David Reardon (68).

Village Utd: Aaron Morey, Kyle Quinn, Graham Cummins, Steven Thompson, Ivan Skillington, Steven Long, Colin Hickey, Anthony Kiniry, Steven O’Donnell, Jamie Purcell, Alan O’Connor.

Subs: Chris Kiniry for Jamie Purcell (53).

Ref: Denis Cronin.