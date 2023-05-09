Things will come to a head if concussion in rugby not addressed

Concussions in rugby can be a difficult injury to monitor as each collision and tackle are different throughout the game.

Many pundits, journalists and former players have voiced their opinion about the issue and how it is affecting the game of rugby, as more and more parents stop their young children from playing the sport.

Former Munster and Irish rugby player Alan Quinlan said that during his time playing he admits that he loved playing the game because of its physicality and contact in the sport and making the game safer should always be at the forefront.

“I think there is always going to be bangs and knocks, it's the nature of the game, but what has changed for me, which has been very positive, is the zero tolerance about high tackles and shoulder charges.

It is still quite prevalent, and concussions have become an issue in the last few years so there is a bit to go in terms of tackle techniques and the way players train and approach the topic.”

With concussion being such a heavily debated topic in rugby it can be easy to forget that it does take place in other sports as well, which may not be as physical.

Rugby, it might seem like the sport gets a bad reputation in terms of talking about and seeing head injuries unfold. Quinlan says there is a lot of “scaremongering” going on.

“20 years ago, these collisions were not being monitored. It’s been very encouraging for me, even though they're has been a lot of talk around concussions and worrying talk sometimes but what’s in World Rugby’s control they are trying their level best to make players safe on the field.

"They're has been so many positive changes made in all aspects of the game not just professional that any hint of a head injury and your straight off.”

13 February 2016; Ireland's Mike McCarthy after picking up a concussion. RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship, France v Ireland. Stade de France, Saint Denis, Paris, France. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE

Quinlan believes that these beneficial decisions that around being made around player safety and welfare will aid the game in the long run.

His hope is that in another 10-20 year's when the current crop of players retire, they don’t end up with any sort of long-term effects from concussion.

“There is always a risk when you play any sport, but rugby is known for its physicality and it's about collisions, but it's important that this generation feel safe and that they come out of the game they love without having any lingering effects.

According to Chief rugby correspondent and Irish Independent writer, Rúaidhrí O’Connor says that concussion could be an “existential crisis for rugby”.

“You can see it's almost hanging over everything and you can see the issue impact the game week on week. You can tell by the way it's reported on, and I think it's having a material impact on how the game is being played and referred”.

It can be difficult to see a solution to such a huge problem which directly effects how the game of rugby is played, but O’Connor mentions that tackle technique is the most important aspect of this debate.

Referees have adapted and changed as we see sending offs and cards being used to combat high tackles which have a huge impact on games.

“I think what we don’t see are coaches and players adapting with the laws and the way the whole game as moved on through their tackle technique.

"They are being left baffled despite the fact they are being explicitly told to lower the tackle height, but they are not really listening to some degree”.

Decisions are made extremely quickly during games around a player’s welfare, and this is one of the draw backs of concussion, it’s nearly impossible to diagnosis if a player has experienced one on the pitch.

Convincing a player to come off the field of play can be a difficult process, especially in a major game but the rugby correspondent says that the protocols put in place by World Rugby around Head Injury Assessments (HIA) are improved but still not perfect.

“World Rugby lengthening the mandatory stand-down period was a huge step.

"Letting players back after only six days was very uncomfortable especially when a player failed a HIA or suffered a head injury and would then be turned back out to play after passing a few tests."