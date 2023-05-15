Midleton beat rain and Wilton to claim CWSSL U15 Una Moore Cup 

Midleton 2 Wilton 0

MIDLETON captured the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 15 Una Moore Cup with a hard-fought yet entertaining win over Wilton in a cracking cup final which was played in horrendous conditions at MTU in Bishopstown last weekend.

The heavy rain made conditions difficult for the players who must be given full credit for playing some excellent football during the game. Everyone gave 100% in terms of commitment and drive and had a large group of supporters on their feet throughout.

It was Wilton who drove forward first looking for an early score and had Midleton in their own half for some time, but it was Midleton who had the first chance on goal when Mai Woods ran towards the Wilton goal only to be covered by the Wilton keeper Sorcha Buckley as both teams were looking for weaknesses at the back.

David Moore presents the CWSSL Una Moore Cup to Midleton captain Faye Dunlea. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton had a good chance in the 11th minute when Mai Woods’s effort hit the post only to fall to Sarah Goulding whose effort was tipped away for a corner by the Wilton keeper Sorcha Buckley. Midleton’s Mai Woods had another chance moments later but was tackled by the keeper Buckley outside the area with Meave Deasy coming close forcing Buckley to knock away for another corner as Midleton were piling on the pressure.

Wilton started to come forward themselves and forced a number of corners towards the end of the half with the Midleton keeper doing well to hold onto Lily Foskin’s free just before the break.

Both teams worked particularly hard in chasing the ball around the pitch which was getting heavier with the heavy rain falling with periods of dominance from both Midleton and Wilton during the second half as play was going from end to end with plenty of football being played across the midfield.

However, by the 58th minute, Midleton had doubled their lead when Meave Deasy ran towards the Wilton keeper, skipping past her challenge before watching the ball go into the back of the net.

Wilton's Lily Sexton was Player of the Match. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Wilton were now running out of time in an attempt to get back into the game and pressed forward with the Midleton defence holding well with chances falling to Lucia Lynch, Deirdre O’Mahony and Lily Foskin as Wilton couldn’t get a decent shot in at goal.

Midleton managed to soak up the late Wilton pressure and hung on until the final whistle.

The Player of the Match went to Wilton’s Lily Sexton who had an outstanding game in the Wilton defence with David Moore presenting the Una Moore Cup to Midleton captain Faye Dunlea amid scenes of jubilation from large Midleton support.

MIDLETON: Mai Woods, Caoilin Fraser, Rania Moussa, Robyn Keating, Evie Prenderville, Ellie Lee, Saoirse Pomphrett, Gemma Louise Daly, Faye Dunlea, Olivia Shrike, Meabh Deasy, Sarah Goulding, Olivia McGrath, Ellie O’Leary, Ciara McGrath, Aoise Woods, Ava Coughlan

WILTON: Shannon Budden, Sorcha Buckley, Lucia Chan, Aine Crowe, Fate Erlandersson, Holly Fitzpatrick, Lily Foskin, Larissa Harrington, Lucia Lynch, Kaci Maguire, Maggie Mehegan, Amy Noonan, Katelyn O’Driscoll, Leah O’Driscoll, Deirdre O’Mahony, Lilly Sexton, Molly Sorenson, Abbie Stack

Referee: John Corcoran.