Premier side Lakewood show their class by winning the CWSSL U15 Shield final

Lakewood celebrate their win over Macroom in the CWSSL U15 Shield Cup Final which was played in MTU recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Lakewood 4 

Macroom 1 

LAKEWOOD overcame the challenge of Macroom to capture the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Shield Final in difficult conditions at the MTU Stadium in Bishopstown recently with two goals in each half sealing Macrooms fate.

Lakewood had the best start to the game and went a goal up after only six minutes when team captain Caoimhe O’Connor Kirby sent a high ball in from the corner of the area which went over the Macroom keeper and into the back of the net.

Macroom looked for an equaliser and it almost came moments later only for Szonja Mora’s effort being blocked by the Lakewood keeper.

Play was now going from end to end with Lakewood’s Sophie Neville’s effort going over while Macroom’s Maisie Murphy’s free kick at the edge of the area went just over the Lakewood bar.

Lakewood’s Ciara O’Keeffe and Tamara Moynihan had chances before a Lakewood corner kick was poked into the back of the net by Ciara O’Keeffe from close range as Lakewood were looking particularly comfortable at the break.

Lakewood captains Lilly McCarthy and Caoimhe O'Connor Kirby pictured with the CWSSL U15 Shield trophy following their teams win over Macroom in the final in MTU recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Lakewood captains Lilly McCarthy and Caoimhe O'Connor Kirby pictured with the CWSSL U15 Shield trophy following their teams win over Macroom in the final in MTU recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood’s Caoimhe O’Connor Kirby ran into the area only to be denied by Daimhin McKenna in the Macroom goal, but by the 45th minute Macroom had managed to pull a goal back with Murphy’s 30 yard free kick which bounced in front of the keeper and into the net and it seemed as if the Division 2 team were now facing up to their more illustrious Premier league opponents.

Within four minutes Lakewood had stretched their lead back up to two when Tamara Moynihan found the net from the edge of the area.

Play went from end to end once more with chances falling to Lakewood’s Sonya Szmansha while at the other end Lakewood keeper Sophie Neville did well to gather at the feet of Macrooms Murphy.

With less than five minutes remaining Lakewoods Ciara O’Keeffe put the result beyond doublt scoring from 18 yards as the trophy was heading Lakewoods way.

Macroom had some consolation after the game when Maisie Murphy was presented with the Player of the Match for her excellent performance during the match while the trophy was presented to joint captains Lilly McCarthy and Caoimhe O’Connor Kirby in what was a very competitive and entertaining Under 15 Shield final.

Lakewood: Erin Sheehan, Ciara O’Keeffe, Tamara Moynihan, Abbie O’Mahony, Katie Connolly, Aimee O’Connell, Lilly McCarthy, Ciara Dineen, Sinead Corcoran, Abby Clifford, Sophia Lee, Kaci O’Connor, Caoimhe O’Connor Kirby, Sophie Neville, Laura Lynch, Laura O’Mahony, Sonya Szmansha, Erin Sheehan 

Macroom: Rachel O’Shea, Lucy Hinchion, Shauna O’Sullivan, Chloe O’Sullivan, Daimhin McKenna, Szonja Mora, Joy Griffin, Sarah Hinchion, Saoirse Phelan, Maisie Murphy, Aisling Twomey, Orlaith O’Brien, Eadaoin Kelleher, Realtin Walsh, Sarah Kelleher 

Referee: Pat Cronin.

cork soccer
