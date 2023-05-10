Andy Sull’s Hair brush aside Trend Micro to lift Business League First Division title

Andy Sull’s Hair 5

Trend Micro 2

ASH were presented with the Fred Hickey first division trophy by CBL registrar Joe Murphy following last Saturday evening’s 5-2 win over Trend Micro at Mayfield Park.

Jesse Ryan’s charges raced into a four-nil half-time lead through Eric O’Halloran, Shaun Teegan, Dave O’Neill and Scott McCarthy.

After Teegan added a fifth, Micro got two back through Vitor Granja and Marcus Aurillio but the day belonged to the hosts who celebrated long into the night a first championship at the first attempt with three matches to spare.

Arc Rovers 2

Longboats 0

Arc sealed promotion behind winners ASH by inflicting a consecutive defeat on long time challengers Longboats at the Regional Park.

The visitors were first to settle but fell but behind to a Gavin McCarthy opener in the 14th minute.

Dean Cummins added a second eleven minutes later to double the advantage.

Both teams failed to inspire in a scrappy second-half.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 2

SCS Crookstown United 2

After Luke O’Sullivan put Carrigaline two up inside the opening twenty-three minutes, James Kelleher delivered the perfect cross for Patrick Barry to reduce the deficit on the stroke of half-time.

United pushed on in the second 45 and scored a deserved equalizer through Conor Murphy.

Telus International 1

Cork Hospitals 5

An in-form Cork Hospitals kept their hopes of a top three finish very much alive with an impressive second-half display.

Tadhg Whelan and Jamie O’Neill helped themselves to two each with Conor O’Halloran also among the goals.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Jay Bazz 3

UCC United 6

Early leaders Jay Bazz remain third after losing out to UCC Utd. in a high scoring encounter at Mayfield Community School.

Ali Ahmidat scored twice for the visitors along with one each from Gokhan Dumlupinar, Eric Montgomery, Mo El Shouky and David Foley. Brandon Downey netted twice from the penalty spot for the hosts with Alex O’Driscoll also on target.

Brew Boys United 1

Satellite Taxis 1

Brew Boys and Satellite drew for the second time this season to remain within a point of each other in the table.

In a lively which could so easily have finished up six apiece, captain Shane Dorgan set up Jamsie Corcoran for the lead for Taxis in the 36th minute.

Both teams created numerous scoring opportunities in the second-half before Gavin Quirke struck a late equalizer for United.

Doolan’s Cow 7

Marlboro Trust 0

Two of the league’s most successful clubs met for the second time this season and after drawing in the opening round of fixtures, recently crowned champions Doolan’s Cow were convincing winners at Mayfield Community School.

Jamie Murphy (3), Tony O’Reilly and Aaron Hennessy, with two each, registered the goals for the hosts.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1

With just a point separating the teams in the table, a share of the spoils was always going to be the likely outcome.

After Stephen O’Donovan opened the scoring in the 29th minute, Ronan Sherman equalized for Healy’s from the penalty-spot midways through the second-half.

MIDWEEK ROUND-UP:

First division leaders Andy Sull’s Hair thumped fellow title contenders Longboats 6-1 in a significant win at Crosshaven on Tuesday night. Goals from Eric O’Halloran and two from Scott McCarthy eased the visitors into a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead.

Cory Ryan added a fourth with a clinical strike after been set up by the impressive Dave O’Neill.

McCarthy completed the scoring with his second brace of the night in the 65th and 85th minutes respectfully.

The following night the destination of the championship was decided when second in the table Arc Rovers lost away to Crookstown United 3-1 after going ahead.

Luke Asling equalized shortly after Rovers took the lead and went on to score a second before Pa O’Sullivan crossed for his namesake Martin to chest the third past the keeper in the 89th minute.

A speedy recovery is extended to Maeve Barret, mother of United’s Kevin, who was accidently knocked to the ground following a coming together of a player from both teams near the touchline.

Elsewhere, in the second tier, The Weigh Inn accounted for Suro Cars, 1-0, with Cormac Keane sealing the points with the game’s only goal coming from a penalty-spot before half-time.

HBC Redemption Rovers avenged the defeat they suffered to Jason O’Neill Electrical back in early December by deservedly winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from Shaun Ricken, David O’Sullivan and Stuart McSweeney.

Shane Deeney was outstanding for HBC. Curry House played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Trend Micro.

Cherno Bidaga, Marco Maunie and David Ion were on target for the Tigers.

In the premier division, Satellite Taxis’ good run of form continued with a best of three goal win over Healy’s at Garryduff.

After Ronan Sherman fired Healy’s in front, Breff McCarthy levelled before the break.

Kian Firzgerald’s spectacular free-kick decided the contest in Satellite’s favour. Both keepers were in top form throughout.