Cork v Clare MHC: Rebels name same team for Munster final

Cork have gone with an unchanged team for tonight’s Electric Ireland Munster MHC final against Clare at FBD Semple Stadium (7.30pm).

Having beaten Limerick in their last round-robin game a fortnight ago, Kieran Murphy’s side topped the table on scoring difference from the Shannonsiders and Clare after all three counties finished on six points, recording three wins and a defeat.

Clare’s superior scoring difference to Limerick gave them home advantage for last Tuesday’s semi-final, which they won. The Banner were the only county to defeat Cork in the group stage, triumphing by 0-17 to 0-12 in Sixmilebridge three weeks ago.

Goalkeeper Oisín Walsh and centre-back Ben Walsh - who has captained the team in the absence of skipper Jayden Casey - both had to be substituted in the win against Limerick. However, pending confirmation of full fitness, the two have been named as Cork have gone with the same starting 15 as the game in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Whatever happens, Cork’s campaign will have at least one more game after tonight – the Munster winners will face the Leinster runners-up and vice-versa, with Kilkenny and Galway doing battle in the other provincial decider on Friday night.

From Cork’s point of view, the fact that the Limerick game was one they had to win and they did is something that Murphy feels will have given the team confidence.

While the occasion will be bigger than what they have faced so far, it’s a case of making it something to embrace rather than to feel overawed.

“They’ll have taken a lot of encouragement from coming through a must-win game,” Murphy says, “so we’re hoping that that will stand to them.

“It’s also a Munster final and that brings its own pressures with it. It’s something for them to look forward to and they are, they just want to get out there.

“We’ve bene kind of fortunate in the fact that playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first two games, they were massive occasions.

“You have that big-stadium environment and it’s the pressure of your first championship game for Cork, so it’s a good run-out for that.

“All of the lads would have been at matches in Thurles so it’s a great incentive for them and that’s what we’re trying to say to them. This is something to be enjoyed and grasped, not everybody gets to play in Thurles.”

After good wins at home to Waterford and Tipperary, Cork’s progress took a knock with the result away to Clare. Missing Barry Walsh – totemic for them throughout the championship – that evening, the Rebels struggled to get going and could have lost by more than five points but for Clare’s poor shooting.

The Banner had strong performances from full-back Ronan Keane and centre-back James Hegarty in that game and putting them on the back foot will be important.

Murphy is keen not to get too bogged down in what Clare can do, however, and, rather than setting the game out as a revenge mission, he is keen to see that Cork do what they can in terms of learning lessons and improving from the other outing.

“We’d definitely be looking for a much-improved performance than the night up in Sixmilebridge,” he says.

“Our intensity levels and our workrate were way down on what we’d normally have, so we’d be hoping for better there.

“The thing about the round-robin is that you get to see every team up close and personal and we’ve watched them as well. They’re a good side, they’ve a lot of the team that beat Cork last year too.

“We’re certainly looking for bigger workrate and bigger intensity from the lads.”

CORK (MHC v Clare): O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); B Lynch (Youghal), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own). Subs: F Murphy (Killeagh), S O’Callaghan (Aghada), J Galvin (Éire Óg), J Casey (Youghal), J O’Brien (Cloyne), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), R Dooley (Douglas), S Meade (Killeagh).

Extended panel: C Hallahan (Douglas), N Buckley (Inniscarra), L Óg Hegarty (Kilworth), H Grant (Bishopstown), J Austin (Sarsfields), J Huggins (Sarsfields), L Buckley (Mallow), S Molloy (Cobh), J Brosnan (Glen Rovers), J O’Brien (Douglas), E Walsh (Mallow), S Bresnan (Charleville), K O’Gorman (Charleville), C Dineen (Inniscarra), D Cosgrave (Courcey Rovers), O O’Connell (Carrigaline).