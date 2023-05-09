John Horgan on hurling: Cork now hard to beat but Munster remains a minefield

MIGHT have won, could have won, should have won...

That's the terminology being shared by Cork and Tipperary supporters as they exited Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday night as the old Munster rivals turned back the clock to serve up a quite magnificent game of hurling, particularly in the closing 35 minutes.

There are always mixed emotions in the aftermath of a drawn encounter but on this occasion, it was the right result. Some might argue that viewpoint but the vast majority in the 36,000 plus attendance would have accepted it.

Tipperary, while disappointed that they didn't close out the game after Mark Kehoe's goal in the 68th minute which gave them a three-point advantage, might have been slightly more satisfied with the outcome because on away turf in a Munster hurling championship encounter, a point is a decent return.

They now have home advantage for their next two assignments against Limerick and Waterford and they should be good enough to reign supreme in at least one of them which would put them on five points in this group of death and that would put them in a very advantageous position to extend their hurling summer.

Conversely, Cork must now travel for their final group games against Clare and Limerick and they too must bag at least two points from those games to keep the pot boiling.

Tipperary's John McGrath shakes hands with Seamus Harnedy of Cork after. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Of course, none of us has any idea how things will transpire in any of the remaining games but the uncertainty only adds further intrigue to a championship that is already sizzling.

Saturday night's latest installment in one of the longest-running sagas in Irish sport was a proper game of hurling, the temperature gauge rising up considerably from the Cork-Waterford encounter.

It certainly was a far cry from the last championship outing between the old foes when Cork sauntered into the winner's enclosure to close out a disastrous year for the Premier County.

Tipp are a far different proposition under the stewardship of Liam Cahill and a win and a draw from two difficult away games more than illustrates that point.

Cork will be satisfied enough too with their return from the two outings and the attitude and character of the team is coming to the forefront with each game.

It's often said that the real strength of a team lies within its squad and the ability to introduce players during the course of a game that will make the desired impact on the proceedings. Cork and Tipperary benefited considerably when changes were made, Shane Kingston, Tim O'Mahony, Brian Hayes and Conor Lehane all making important contributions on the scoreboard after their introduction.

It was a similar state of affairs for Tipperary when Mark Kehoe entered the fray just 16 minutes into the game to replace the unfortunate Jason Forde.

While Forde was a substantial loss to the Premier team and his near pinpoint accuracy from placed balls could not be replicated by those who took his place in that department, Kehoe had a magnificent match, delivering 1-4 from open play and it's a near certainty that he'll start the next day.

Cork too lost a key figure with the departure of Robbie O'Flynn after he had scored a superb goal but in came Shane Kingston to post three fine points. Tim O'Mahony excelled when he got the call from the management while young Brian Hayes raised a vital green flag and set up another.

The contributions made by the Cork subs was a further illustration that a much stronger squad is being developed and competition for starting places is becoming far more intense.

There were some fine individual performances on the Cork team with Niall O'Leary and Damien Cahalane exhibiting their assertiveness in defence. Seamie Harnedy, Patrick Horgan and Deccie Dalton had big moments in attack, Dalton finishing sublimely for his goal and firing over two monster frees from far out the field.

The final 20 minutes or so was Cork and Tipperary hurling at its brilliant best, a throwback to other times when their rivalry was as intense as it gets.

When Tipp forged ahead by five points in the second half the smart money might have been on them to see things out. A five-point advantage at this level of hurling can quickly be erased but to do so you have to display an abundant character and this Cork team is now displaying that vital trait.

And that will have to continue to be the case. They will have a good hard look at Clare next weekend in their encounter with Waterford and they will already have seen what they are capable of in their epic with Limerick.

TOP THREE

Cork did not yield the maximum dividend from their two home games and there will be a perception that things are only going to get more difficult now in their two away games. But they remain in a very strong position to get out of the province and maybe even get into a Munster final.

The latter would be a substantial boost but it's not important at this point in time and the same applies to the other Munster counties. It's all about finishing in the top three and see where that takes you.

Ending any Munster championship encounter with four goals attached to your name has to be viewed as a huge positive. Goal-scoring chances against Waterford were few and far between but on Saturday they were taken when they were presented.

And there were other opportunities too very early in the contest to have got one or two more.

Overall, though, from the evidence presented in both games, there is plenty to be positive about going into the final two battles. Waterford might be precariously placed for their final two games but where the other four counties are concerned, there is hardly anything between them.

At the outset, we stated that the only certainty in this Munster championship was the uncertainty, that continues to be the case.