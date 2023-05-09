Hurling has to get serious about hits to the head like Darragh Fitzgibbon took against Tipp

THE GAA appears to be sleepwalking directly into a potential legal minefield, such is the manner of their current laissez-faire approach to head-high hits in hurling.

In the 16th minute of Cork’s thrilling draw with Tipperary at a heaving Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening Tipp captain Ronan Maher hit Cork centre forward Darragh Fitzgibbon flush in the head with a forceful shoulder that had the Charleville man spin completely around before he dropped sickeningly to the deck.

It was a dangerous hit, and immediately one sensed that Maher was in trouble.

A red card seemed likely, but referee Paud O’Dwyer merely brandished a yellow instead.

Maher breathed a sigh of relief, Fitzgibbon, eventually, dusted himself off and continued.

Nothing to see here folks. Move on. There was so much wrong with that incident, as we will see further on.

PROPAGANDA

A lot of supporters took the recent furore about shoulder-to-the-head ‘tackles’ and close-line tackling as merely anti-Limerick propaganda, but that is not the case. Yes, there has been a lot of examples of Limerick players carrying out this type of ‘tackling’ in recent years, but there have been plenty non-Limerick ones too.

The Seamus Flanagan hit on Stephen Bennett garnered a lot of headlines, but in recent weeks we’ve had the above-mentioned Maher tackle, Galway’s Jack Grealish making contact with the head of Kilkenny’s Cian Kenny with his elbow, and in the same match Kilkenny’s Cian Kenny shouldering the chin of Daithi Burke, and a few more. No red cards have been issued.

This topic is not going to go away either. Quite simply, if you do not wish to be called out for these dangerous hits then stop doing them.

These hits are not manly. They are downright dangerous and need to be cut out of the game.

This ‘blind-eye’ approach needs to stop immediately too. Our great hurlers might resemble modern-day gladiators in ways, but this is not the movies.

Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

There are consequences to big hit and collisions, and the GAA community needs to do a complete 180 on their approach to this topic and begin to look after their most precious resource, their players.

There seems to be little appetite to issue red cards for these offences, as sending-offs are deemed to ruin games, but the GAA needs to go the same way as rugby on this one – even if that is to cover themselves from a legal perspective.

It is a manly game, and everyone likes to see big hits, but not reckless and dangerous ones that can have short, medium and long-term effects on players' brain health.

A recently published study from the Sport and Exercise Research Institute at Ulster University in Belfast claimed to have identified an average of 2.23 potentially concussive events (PCEs) per game in 82 inter-county hurling matches they studied between 2018 and 2019.

Dig down further and it gets worse, as they found that only 10 out of 43 players who showed signs of concussion were removed from play.

The GAA did introduce guidelines in 2018 recommending that players who receive hits to the head be removed from play and be given a minimum 10-minute assessment, like in rugby, but we can all think of instances where this was not done, such as the above mentioned hit on Fitzgibbon last Saturday night.

Not only should Maher have seen the line, but Fitzgibbon should have received a rugby-like HIA for ten minutes.

Neither of these occurred.

The rules of the game appear not to be fit for purpose either, and the laws need to be amended to legislate for these dangerous head-high shots.

The official rules state you can only tackle by shouldering a player (to the shoulder, not the head), or by playing the ball.

That needs tweaking for starters. And the foul laws, is a shoulder to the head a striking offence, or is it rough play?

Again, the laws are letting referees down here, and require further amendment.

Referees have a tough job, and it is easy to miss incidents, such is the speed of the modern game.

The GAA should not be shy about issuing retrospective red cards on such hits if they are missed on the field of play, or not dealt with adequately. This would at least show they are getting serious about the issue.

It seems inevitable that in a few decades, we will look back at head-high hits as a blight on the game.

The only question is as to how long will it take to get there, and whether the GAA does this by leading properly on the matter, or whether they will be dragged kicking and screaming on it, possibly due to a number of lawsuits and bad press.