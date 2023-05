A BETTER performance but the same outcome for Cork City against St Patrick’s Athletic in their narrow defeat against the Dubliners on Friday night.

City’s first-half effort was exactly what the supporters had been crying out for with the team passing the ball along the floor and playing at a tempo that is expected in the Premier Division.

The hosts went into the break a goal ahead and it could have been more had they been awarded a penalty for what looked like a foul on Tunde Owolabi by Sam Curtis and taken some of their chances.

However, their second-half performance was a huge drop-off in a match assistant manager Richie Holland described as one “of two halves”.

Holland said: "It was probably a game of two halves. First half; we were very good. We should have had a penalty. We created numerous chances. Pat’s were dangerous to. I thought it was very open in the first half, but I thought we had the better of it. Second-half; they pinned us into that back five. Their full-backs pushed on and they kept possession a bit better us.than we did. Obviously, the timing of the goals knocked us back a little bit.

St Pat's Sam Curtis competes in the air with Matt Healy of Cork City. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

“We did concede early but got ourselves back into the game. I don’t think you can say we have been lacking character this season. We have been in a lot of games this year. I just think that it has been individual errors or moments when teams are punishing us that and we can fall away in periods of games.

“I saw that again tonight when the game went 2-2. Our first thought was to drop off a little bit. But the reaction in the first half was good. We possibly could have been more ahead with one or two of the chances. Keats (Ruairi Keating) had a good chance with a header and there were other chances there in the first half as well.”

EVENTFUL

It was an eventful week at City in the build-up to the game with Colin Healy leaving as manager after their 5-0 defeat against Bohemians. The week also saw Liam Buckley come to the club to start his role as sporting director and Holland highlighted Buckley’s influence.

“I thought first half we got a reaction. But second half, Monday probably took its toll. We were down numbers, meaning we were asking the same players to go to the well and you could see a few of them at the end were on their last legs. It was a case towards the end of staying in the game and try to get that winning goal, but Pat’s had that bit of quality to pick us open and get that winning goal.

I thought Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh did very well again. He’s a young player who showed glimpses of his quality.

"I thought Matt Healy tried to get on the ball and make things happen. I think in the first half our wing-backs got high and looked to get crosses into the back. Since Liam has come in that has something he has highlighted, that offensively we get more crosses into the box and I felt we did that in the first half. Second half we didn’t because we were pinned into that back-five.”