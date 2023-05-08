Shane Ronayne: Big decisions went against Cork but players showed the right attitude

CORK manager Shane Ronayne was delighted with the fightback of his side against Kerry to earn a deserved draw on Sunday afternoon but was also disappointed with some of the refereeing decisions.

The Rebels hit 2-4 without reply in the closing stages at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to deny the Kingdom in the Munster group stages.

“To be honest I was expecting to be giving a different interview 10 minutes before the end. But look great battling qualities from the girls,” said Shane.

“I thought a few decisions went against us, two big decisions went against us really."

A penalty was awarded to Kerry and not to Cork.

“We would be very disappointed about that and some players had off days.

But look that’s why we have a big squad and I think the bench were absolutely brilliant.

“Orlaith Cahalane was very disappointed when we told her on Friday night she wasn’t starting. But she showed just how talented a player she is, with 1-1 off the bench.

“Eimear Kiely a bullet of a goal and she was very unlucky as he had tried one earlier and you know I think we have great players.

“They have worked incredibly hard since the league finished and I’m delighted they kept going today. They kept going when things were going against us and that’s very, very important.

“Marie O’Callaghan come on and played a captain’s part in the last 10 minutes. She put in a few physical hits which Kerry were doing all day and that’s something we got to look at.

“Kerry are a serious outfit and we are a bit disappointed in how we responded to that today. I think our response was great in the last 10 minutes and we could have stole it.

“We did it as well against Dublin in the league got back level and that’s the type of response that we are delighted with and I think look if we can sort out a few things it can get better.

Manager Shane Roynane in the Páirc. Picture: Larry Cummins

“But we have to stop getting ourselves into those positions and we know that as well. There are a few players in there who are disappointed today and they will respond. Also unfortunately for us it looks like Rachel Leahy is out for the season and she will be a loss.

“We had to deal with that as well this week and her sister is on the team as well. They are a close bunch and when you get bad news like that it throws people on the human side of it.

“But we are happy overall and look forward to taking on Waterford now next weekend."