Cork ladies football talking points after Kerry showdown

Rebels drew with their rivals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in another quality clash
Doireann O'Sullivan kicks a point. Picture: Larry Cummins

Rory Noonan

Spirit

But first, we need to admire the spirit and fightback of the Cork side. They looked dead and buried with 10 minutes to go and even with five to go it still looked beyond their reach as they trailed by 10 points.

But full credit to Cork they never gave up and kept going and showed the type of spirit that saw the win All-Ireland titles over many years.

To score 2-4 without reply last on against a top-class side like Kerry shows the spirit in the camp and their never say die attitude.

The goals were crucial to that, with Orlaith Cahalane and Eimear Kiely raising green flags. But also massive credit must go to Katie Quirke who calmly slotted over the equalising point, especially knowing what was at stake.

Decisions

There were two big decisions in the game that both went against Cork and could have cost the Rebels dearly.

The first was when the referee Pat Smith consulted with his linesmen and gave Kerry a free out when it looked like a certain penalty for Cork following a tackle on Katie Quirke. Those three must be the only ones who had a different opinion from all the others at the ground.

Then in the second half the same umpires were consulted and this time they gave Kerry a penalty, in what looked like a very similar challenge by Cork keeper Meabh O’Sullivan on Siofra O’Shea.

In the end, it was a draw but these and a few other decisions certainly went against Cork on the day. That can be very frustrating for players when they see that level of inconsistency and can lead to them getting frustrated.

Goals

The old saying is always there of goals win games but on this occasion, it was a case of earning Cork a well-deserved draw.

Even when they looked dead and buried they kept going forward in search of the necessary green flags and when Cahalane got the first of them it lifted Cork to drive on to get a draw.

It took cool heads and experienced players around the pitch, added to the exuberance of the younger ones to see that happen.

Whilst there is still a lot of work to do Cork are improving with every game and finishes like that will only do them good going forward and put them in a good place for their clash with Waterford next Sunday in Clonakilty.

