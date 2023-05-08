Cork's subs and heart saved a lost cause against Tipp but lessons must be learned

SATURDAY night’s thrilling Munster championship clash with Tipperary definitely felt like a point gained rather than a point lost for Cork, as the Rebels rescued the lively encounter with a brilliant late flurry.
Losing Robbie O’Flynn to injury, in the act of scoring that crucial and brilliant 34th-minute solo goal, was a cruel blow to Cork, and could have serious repercussions later in the championship for Pat Ryan’s side, but Tipperary losing Jason Forde in the 16th minute was equally as important. Gearóid O’Connor deputised and knocked over three placed balls after, but he also missed two scoreable ones in the second half, and John McGrath mis-queued another that you suspect Forde would not have.