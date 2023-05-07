All-Ireland minor glory for brilliant Cork as they deny Waterford

Cork 1-13 Waterford 1-10

CORK retained their Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Camogie title, and made it four in six years, as they overcame a Waterford side that had earlier in the season defeated them.

Despite playing against the strong wind, Cork set the pace and were five up at the break. An Emily O'Donoghue goal six minutes was key, after Waterford keeper Katelyn Gardiner had denied Cork with an excellent save after just two minutes.

O'Donoghue pointed a free to put Cork four in front before Amy Sheppard and Erinn Curtain stretched the lead to six.

Maggie Gostl had two points for Waterford but the Cork response was instant with Sheppard, Curtain, O'Donoghue and McCarthy on target from play.

Waterford began to push forward and three points narrowed the gap: 1-7 to 0-5.

Waterford started the second half well. Gostl pointed a free and with their defence tightening up they were playing with confidence. Cork hit two wides in a row and Waterford continued to press with another Gostl free trimming the gap to three points.

The huge Waterford support roared their side on but Cork replied with two O'Donoghue points.

Cork’s Orlaith Cremin drives the sliotar down the field. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Eimear O'Neill and Gostl hit scores for the Déise as the pace was picking up with bodies were on the line.

Erinn Curtin pushed Cork ahead by four on 49 minutes and play was stopped for a brief injury as everyone caught their breath. The game resumed at a lightning pace as the Rebels pushed towards the finishing line.

Curtain and O'Donoghue scored again for a six-point lead with two minutes remaining.

As the game entered injury time the sides swapped points but Waterford grabbed an injury-time goal through Laoise Forrest.

Cork won the puck-out as the final whistle sounded.

Emily O'Donoghue was named Player Of the Match after her contribution of 1-5 on a wonderful day for Cork minor camogie.

Scorers for Cork: E O'Donoghue 1-5 (0-3 f), E Curtain 0-4, A Sheppard 0-2, A McCarthy, K Fennessy 0-1 each.

Waterford: M Gostl 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-2 45), L Forrest 1-1, E O'Neill 0-2.

CORK: C Lane; M de Búrca, S Hurley (c), C O'Donoghue; O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan; M Condon, A Fitzgerald; A Sheppard, C Morrison, A McCarthy; N McNabola, E O'Donoghue, E Curtain.

Subs: B O'Shaughnessy for McNabola (41), K Fennessy for C Morrison (52), E Crowley for C O'Donoghue (57), A O'Sullivan for A Sheppard (63).

WATERFORD: K Gardner; A Healy, M Buck, F Murphy; L Harty, B Bowdren, J Kirwin; C Sherlock, L Forrest; E O'Neill, N Halley, A McNulty; E Fitzgerald, M Gostl, K Obanya.

Subs: O Walsh for K Obanya (25), H McGrath for N Halley (44), C Lyons for O Walsh (56).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).