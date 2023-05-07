Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 18:17

All-Ireland minor glory for brilliant Cork as they deny Waterford

Emily O'Donoghue was picked as the MVP as the Rebels landed a fourth U18 title in six years
All-Ireland minor glory for brilliant Cork as they deny Waterford

Ciara Morrrisson of Cork in action against Alannah McNulty of Waterford. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Mary Newman

Cork 1-13 Waterford 1-10 

CORK retained their Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Camogie title, and made it four in six years, as they overcame a Waterford side that had earlier in the season defeated them.

Despite playing against the strong wind, Cork set the pace and were five up at the break. An Emily O'Donoghue goal six minutes was key, after Waterford keeper Katelyn Gardiner had denied Cork with an excellent save after just two minutes. 

O'Donoghue pointed a free to put Cork four in front before Amy Sheppard and Erinn Curtain stretched the lead to six.

Maggie Gostl had two points for Waterford but the Cork response was instant with Sheppard, Curtain, O'Donoghue and McCarthy on target from play.

Waterford began to push forward and three points narrowed the gap: 1-7 to 0-5.

Waterford started the second half well. Gostl pointed a free and with their defence tightening up they were playing with confidence. Cork hit two wides in a row and Waterford continued to press with another Gostl free trimming the gap to three points.

The huge Waterford support roared their side on but Cork replied with two O'Donoghue points.

Cork’s Orlaith Cremin drives the sliotar down the field. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy
Cork’s Orlaith Cremin drives the sliotar down the field. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Eimear O'Neill and Gostl hit scores for the Déise as the pace was picking up with bodies were on the line.

Erinn Curtin pushed Cork ahead by four on 49 minutes and play was stopped for a brief injury as everyone caught their breath. The game resumed at a lightning pace as the Rebels pushed towards the finishing line. 

Curtain and O'Donoghue scored again for a six-point lead with two minutes remaining.

As the game entered injury time the sides swapped points but Waterford grabbed an injury-time goal through Laoise Forrest.

Cork won the puck-out as the final whistle sounded. 

Emily O'Donoghue was named Player Of the Match after her contribution of 1-5 on a wonderful day for Cork minor camogie.

Scorers for Cork: E O'Donoghue 1-5 (0-3 f), E Curtain 0-4, A Sheppard 0-2, A McCarthy, K Fennessy 0-1 each.

Waterford: M Gostl 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-2 45), L Forrest 1-1, E O'Neill 0-2.

CORK: C Lane; M de Búrca, S Hurley (c), C O'Donoghue; O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan; M Condon, A Fitzgerald; A Sheppard, C Morrison, A McCarthy; N McNabola, E O'Donoghue, E Curtain.

Subs: B O'Shaughnessy for McNabola (41), K Fennessy for C Morrison (52), E Crowley for C O'Donoghue (57), A O'Sullivan for A Sheppard (63). 

WATERFORD: K Gardner; A Healy, M Buck, F Murphy; L Harty, B Bowdren, J Kirwin; C Sherlock, L Forrest; E O'Neill, N Halley, A McNulty; E Fitzgerald, M Gostl, K Obanya.

Subs: O Walsh for K Obanya (25), H McGrath for N Halley (44), C Lyons for O Walsh (56). 

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).

More in this section

The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds
Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City staff in shock after Colin Healy's departure
Colin Healy 1/5/2023 Colin Healy steps down as Cork City manager
#camogie
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2

Unchanged starting 15 for Cork against Tipperary as Eoin Downey back on bench

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more