Blarney secure U13 CWSSL Shield with win over Leeside

Blarney 3 Leeside 0

BLARNEY defeated Leeside 3-0 to capture the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Shield in front of a large crowd at MTU last weekend, with two first half goals proving to be too much for Leeside to come back from.

Blarney pressed forward from the start with Leeside keeper Laura Barrett saving well from an advancing Hollie Healy as Blarney looked for an early score, keeping Leeside in their own half for the opening minutes of the game.

In the eighth minute Blarney took the lead when Dawn Flynn Hurley’s cross from the near side was met by Healy who tapped in from close range and had another chance moments later to extend their lead only for Flynn Hurley’s effort in the area going wide.

Helen Noonan, CWSSL, presents the U13 Shield to Blarney captain Katie Buckley following her teams victory over Leeside in the CWSSL U13 Shield Final whcih was played in MTU. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Leeside attempted to get back into the game with Blarney keeper Hazel Connolly doing well to gather the ball from Juliette McCoy’s effort, but it was Blarney who continued to press forward with chances falling to Niamh O’Connor and Healy.

Lakewood’s Ali O’Gara had two good chances on goal just on the half hour which were well covered by the Blarney keeper, but just two minutes later Blarney’s Ellie O’Mullane picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area before colliding with the Leeside keeper, her half attempt on goal eventually rolling over the line and into the back of the net as Blarney led 2-0 at the break.

Leeside were forced into their own half at the start of the second half with Niamh O’Connor and Ellie O’Mullane coming close with Leeside attempting to come forward but being met by a solid Blarney defence, although O’Gara did managed to break through only to be tackled in the area and seeing her effort go wide.

Blarney made sure of the result in the 52nd minute when Flynn Hurley picked up the ball just inside the area and sent the ball into the back of the net.

Lakewood’s O’Gara had a couple of chances coming forward, but was met by up to three Blarney defenders who managed to clear the danger while at the other end Blarney’s Kaci O’Sullivan had a chance to add another goal but her effort was scrambled away as Blarney took the honours at the end.

Blarney goalscorers Hollie Healy, Dawn Flynn Hurley and Ellie O'Mullane pictured with the CWSSL U13 Shield trophy following their teams win over Leeside in the final played in MTU. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Blarney: Hazel Connolly, Katie Buckley, Aoife Harrington, Aoife Daly, Aoife Foley, Niamh O’Connor, Kaci O’Sullivan, Sophie Martin, Anna Vaughan Reddan, Maeve Dennehy, Charlie O’Flynn, Ellie O’Mullance, Alannah Lyons, Isabelle O’Sullivan, Hollie Healy, Dawn Flynn Hurley, Eabha Lynch, Julia Crowley

Leeside: Tara O’Dowd, Juliette McCoy, Clodagh O’Donnell. Alex Daly, Zoe Carr, Claire Bugler, Ali O’Gara, Caoimhe Hegarty, Teagan O’Sullivan, Sarah Twomey, Lily Egan, Terri Duhig, Laura Barrett, Cara Bonnar, Clara Murray, Anna Verdonschot, Judy Cogan, Grace Gough Referee: Kevin Long